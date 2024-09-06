Everest Group, in partnership with Sourcing Change, releases the 2024 Global Business Services (GBS) Rewards report, the only one of its kind in the industry

With the GBS model transforming the way businesses operate, attracting and retaining top leaders has never been more critical. Post this

With 81% of the GBS leaders surveyed for the report believing that they feel appropriately compensated for their work, dissatisfaction is not the norm in the GBS sector. However, given that access to talent remains a key performance indicator in the GBS and shared services industry, recognizing and rewarding employee performance continues to be essential for retaining and attracting top talent.

Additional highlights from the report include:

Despite the compensation for the GBS leaders in senior roles being regarded positively by the majority of those surveyed, leadership compensation did not necessarily correlate with driving rewards for the wider team

North American organizations continue to offer higher pay and remuneration when compared to their European and APAC counterparts

There are still disparities in compensation by gender across GBS leadership roles, except in roles where there has been a more long-standing equality in representation for both women and men.

Please click below for the summary findings from the Global Business Services Rewards 2024 report.

Global Business Services Rewards 2024 report

Deborah Kops, Sourcing Change Principal and Everest Group Executive Advisor, said: "Not surprisingly, compensation is now reflecting the war for talent when it comes to other critical GBS roles. This recognizes the fact that it takes a strong team to move the dial on GBS performance and value creation."

Arushi Gupta, Practice Director (GBS and Shared Services), Everest Group, said: "With the GBS model transforming the way businesses operate, attracting and retaining top leaders has never been more critical. We're seeing the start of a potential trend of global leadership roles moving offshore and nearshore, driving the need for compensation to match onshore standards."

For more information about the report, contact Everest Group's Arushi Gupta, Practice Director (GBS and Shared Services), at [email protected].

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. These drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

About Sourcing Change

For 14 years, Sourcing Change has been working with leading global enterprises to support the change that global business services, shared services and outsourcing models represent. Our focus has been on developing new target operating models for a range of business functions, such as finance and human resources, by rethinking work content, structure, scope, solutions, organizations, and talent in the face of four key disrupters: rapid digitization, generational shifts, changing business dynamics, and the imperative for performance.

We also focus on the single most critical success factor for enterprise services organizations: talent. Over the years, we've helped accomplished professionals into roles in leading organizations; we're now combining our operating experience, industry and market knowledge, and networks to help enterprises source the talent that delivers sustainable change. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.sourcingchange.com.

