Everest Group Launches PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Providers of People Analytics Platforms

In "People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024", Everest Group explores the market impact, vision and capability of 18 technology providers and identifies the following Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants (listed in alphabetical order within each category):

Leaders: Crunchr, Dayforce, One Model , SplashBI, Visier, and Workday. Visier leads the people analytics platform market with the highest market share.

Major Contenders: eqtble, HCMI, HiBob, isolved, Nakisa, Orgnostic, Sapience Analytics, Vemo Workforce, and Zeroedin

Aspirants: Gemini People Analytics, Panalyt, and Praisidio

As this is the first PEAK Matrix® assessment that Everest Group has published for this sector, no Star Performers were named. (Star Performers are determined by movement on the PEAK Matrix® from one year to another)

The report includes a profile on each technology provider, including an assessment of each providers' key strengths and limitations. The assessment also takes into account each firm's vision and roadmap, breadth and depth of product functionalities, innovations, partnerships, market performance, client reviews, perspectives of system integrators and more.

"With advancements in technology it is easier than ever before for organizations to capture data from people and business data sources and use analytics as a crucial lever in their human resource decision-making process," said Sharath Hari N, vice president at Everest Group. "The leaders in the people analytics platforms market have a strong vision and capability to act as a single source of truth for all workforce-related decisions. They also have strong partnership ecosystems, are leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and serve multiple use cases across the employee hire-to-retire cycle. We congratulate these providers for being at the forefront of their industry."

About the PEAK Matrix®

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of technology providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability, and Knowledge. Each technology provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. The resulting matrix categorizes technology providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

