Everest Group Launches PEAK Matrix Assessment for Supply Chain IT Transformation Service Providers for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

The retail and Consumer Packaged Goods sector is experiencing a significant surge in demand for supply chain IT services.

Leaders: Accenture, EY, HCLTech, TCS, Tech Mahindra.

Major Contenders: Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, Genpact, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Wipro.

Aspirants: Sonata Software, Visionet Systems, Zensar.

As this is the first PEAK Matrix assessment that Everest Group has published for this sector, no Star Performers were named. (Star Performers are determined by movement on the PEAK Matrix from one year to another.)

The report includes a profile on each service provider, offering a comprehensive picture of the provider's service focus, key Intellectual Property (IP) and solutions, domain investments, and case studies.

Download Complimentary PEAK Matrix® Preview Here

"The retail and Consumer Packaged Goods sector is experiencing a significant surge in demand for supply chain IT services," said Abhishek Mundra, practice director at Everest Group. "Enterprises are actively responding to supply chain disruptions and evolving consumer preferences. They prioritize cloud-based connected ecosystems, data-driven process optimization, and omnichannel enablement. Providers must develop tailored solutions and Ips for retail and CPG firms, enabling automation and advanced forecasting to accelerate ROI and address supply chain transformation needs."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

