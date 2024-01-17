Everest Group Launches 'Service Provider Compass' Research Series with Assessment of Global Services Delivery from Mexico

The Service Provider Compass is the type of research report that packs a punch in just a few pages, and we anticipate that global sourcing readers will consider this a must-read series. Post this

Everest Group assesses service providers in a given region based on these core dimensions:

Scale and delivery footprint — Measures providers' scale, headcount, growth rate, delivery footprint, and any recent expansions in the country

Employer brand perception — Measures providers' brands as employers in the market and any recent accolades

Workforce profile — Measures quality and diversity of talent and providers' ability to retain talent

Based on these assessments, Everest Group ranks service providers in each region:

Premier Providers are service providers with a large and well-established presence and multi-city footprint in the location. These providers also enjoy relatively higher success in the talent market by focusing on building a robust employee value proposition and culture.

Proven Providers are service providers with credible delivery presence and moderate to low scale of operations in the function. They are typically in high-growth mode and enjoy a strong employer brand perception.

Promising Providers are service providers with low to moderate scale, typically a single-city delivery footprint, but with solid potential for future growth, building on the foundation of a robust workforce profile.

Mexico is Focus of First Service Provider Compass

Everest Group's first Service Provider Compass — "Service Provider Compass™ – Global Services Delivery from Mexico" — assesses providers of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services and Information Technology-Application Development and Maintenance (IT-ADM) services. The report also provides an overview of Mexico's global services market, including its location value proposition, size and growth, and market activity.

"The CXM market has been surging in Mexico, and the IT-ADM sector is showing notable growth as well, particularly as it taps into highly skilled engineers emerging from Mexican universities," said Parul Jain, Vice President in the Global Sourcing team at Everest Group. "With a global services talent pool of nearly 197,000 FTEs, Mexico continues to lead technology services delivery in Latin America. Mexico's key advantages include its proximity to and overlapping time zones with the U.S., affordable rates, and strong English language skills. With these assets, Mexico serves as a hub for U.S. firms to set up more cost-effective centers."

Service providers featured in the report include Accenture, Alorica, Atento, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Concentrix + Webhelp, Conduent, DXC Technology, Encora, Endava, EPAM, Foundever, Genpact, GlobalLogic, Globant, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, Konecta, Neoris, NTT DATA, Persistent Systems, Qualfon, ResultsCX, Softtek, Stefanini Group, Sutherland, TaskUs, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Teleperformance, TTEC, Wipro, and Wizeline.

The report is available for complimentary download.

