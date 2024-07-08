Everest Group Names 2024's Top Employers for GBS and Tech Talent

In future, we expect the battle for top talent to intensify, with employer brand perception becoming increasingly volatile. Companies that invest in career development, inclusive work environments, and competitive compensation will lead the pack. Post this

Key Findings:

Overall, employer brand perception in the GBS market continues to deteriorate, with average brand perception dropping by 3% in India and the Philippines. Poland is the market which bucks this trend, seeing an improvement in brand perception of 7%

and the Philippines. is the market which bucks this trend, seeing an improvement in brand perception of 7% For tech employers, average employer brand perception scores declined across India (2%), the US (5%), and the UK (10%)

(2%), the US (5%), and the UK (10%) A perceived lack of investment in career development and upskilling remains a major concern for employees. GBS ratings in this area have dropped 7% year-on-year in India and the Philippines . For tech employers, ratings in India , the US, and the UK have dropped by between 8-12%

and . For tech employers, ratings in , the US, and the UK have dropped by between 8-12% Work environment and compensation are crucial for GBS employers: 50% of companies with high ratings in this area outperform their peers

For tech talent, the work environment and diversity and inclusion are the two most crucial factors: 64% of companies with high ratings in these areas outperform their peers

Brand perception is volatile, with 44% of last year's top employers for tech talent falling out of the top quadrant. At the same time, almost a fifth of companies (15-20%) in the top quadrant have improved their year-on-year brand perception scores, underscoring the value of consistent investment to improve EVP

Download complimentary copies:

Everest Group Top GBS Employers™ in India, The Philippines, and Poland 2024

Everest Group Top Employers for Tech Talent™ in India, the US, and the UK 2024

According to Rohitashwa Aggarwal, Partner at Everest Group: "In today's competitive talent landscape, our latest Top Employers research is indispensable. It delves deep into the employer brand perception of over 800 GBS and tech employers across key regions and offers critical and actionable insights. As companies navigate the complex challenges of attracting and retaining top talent, this report provides essential benchmarks and strategies to enhance employer brand perception, optimize talent management, and build resilient talent models for today and for the years ahead."

"However, our findings reveal a troubling decline in employer brand perception for GBS and tech employers. A lack of investment in career growth is a major concern globally, which has consequently resulted in a drop in overall ratings. Crucially, we can see a widening gap between the majority of the market and the top performing organizations, which excel in providing better work environment, compensation, and diversity in the workplace."

"In future, we expect the battle for top talent to intensify, with employer brand perception becoming increasingly volatile. Companies that invest in career development, inclusive work environments, and competitive compensation will lead the pack."

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximum operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

Everest Group Engage

Everest Group's inaugural global conference event, "Everest Group Engage," will be held September 30 – October 2 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. The theme of the conference is "The Pragmatic Edge: Designing Your Future." The agenda will help C-suite leaders and teams in global business services, sourcing and vendor management, and shared services operate at peak productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit https://events.everestgrp.com/engage2024

Media Contact

Public Relations Everest Group, Everest Group, 2144513000, [email protected], www.everestgrp.com

Lucy Birch, Everest Group, 2144513000, [email protected], www.everestgrp.com

Twitter

SOURCE Everest Group