Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals Announces Plans to Construct a 40-Bed Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in Sherman/Denison, Texas (their 16th location and 5th in Texas)

By providing one to one physical therapy, five to seven days a week with daily medical visits by physicians and a strong 24 hour a day nurse to patient ratio, we see optimal outcomes with our patients.

The $26M project is the latest in Everest's construction of modern inpatient physical rehabilitation hospitals. Everest is known for its unmatched patient care and for developing state-of-the-art physical rehabilitation hospitals. With each of the 40 private rooms complete with contemporary art, 65" flat screen TVs and a private spacious bathroom, staying at Everest's hospitals are more compared to a luxury hotel versus a typical hospital setting.

To better serve the needs of patients, the hospital will include spacious, technologically advanced equipped inpatient and outpatient physical therapy gyms, a large outdoor mobility courtyard for therapeutic use, a completely furnished life skills training apartment with a full kitchen and bathroom, in-house dialysis, and an in-house pharmacy.

Everest also understands the importance of the support system surrounding patients so, included in the facility are several family gathering areas and an extra-large dining hall. The hospital will serve patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, trauma, spinal cord injury, speech impediments, amputation, pulmonary disease, orthopedic injury, and other medically complex conditions.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in Sherman / Denison, Texas will create over 120 jobs and provide for an approximate $8 million-dollar a year payroll to the community. "We are beyond eager to serve the community of Grayson County by bringing our high-end comprehensive physical rehabilitation hospital to them. We are thrilled to not only serve the residents of Sherman and Denison, but also the rapidly growing cities of Texoma, Pottsboro, Sadler, Van Alstyne, Bells, Whitesboro and the surrounding communities. With the close proximity to Oklahoma, we are also excited to serve cities such as Durant, Thackerville and Colbert. We adamantly believe that patients thrive when their environment and their level of care surpass their expectations. The level of care in our acute physical rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities (SNF). The average length of stay at a comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation hospital is one-third of a typical stay at a skilled nursing facility with far better results." Jay Quintana, Everest Rehabilitation's CEO said. "We provide one to one physical therapy, five to seven days a week, daily medical visits by rehabilitation physicians and a strong 24 hour a day nurse to patient ratio that contributes to optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care."

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital Sherman / Denison's location will feature an interdisciplinary physician-led experienced team of rehabilitation therapists focused on increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life in a modern, state-of-the-art setting.

About Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a multispecialty acute care physical rehabilitation hospital company focused on providing high quality, physical rehabilitation care. Everest is passionate about patient care; striving to create healing and nurturing environments for all patients that not only meet their medical needs but address their emotional and social needs as well. Patients are guided through the necessary steps to reclaim daily life, recover function, and return to an optimal quality of life by combining the latest treatments, technologies, and research with a unique interdisciplinary team approach involving the patient and family from day one. Everest provides the highest level of care available to patients with disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, or from traumatic accidents.

