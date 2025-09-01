Everest Survivor & Navy Veteran Brian Dickinson Releases Military Thriller Bloodline of Redemption

Bestselling author and Everest survivor Brian Dickinson delivers a gripping new military thriller, Bloodline of Redemption, launching September 17, 2025.
SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Dickinson, U.S. Navy veteran, Everest survivor, keynote speaker, and bestselling author, announces the release of his first military thriller, Bloodline of Redemption, available September 17, 2025. Preorders are open now on Amazon and major retailers.
In Bloodline of Redemption, Dickinson delivers an action-packed story that blends naval warfare, covert operations, and survival in the Cascades. The novel follows a rogue Russian submarine on a covert nuclear mission targeting the U.S. Pacific Northwest. When Russian operatives target an American aircrew on U.S. soil, Brody Hayes—a Navy special operations veteran and mountaineer—must protect his daughter amid the deadly wilderness of the Cascades.
"With the state of today's world, this story feels closer to reality than fiction," Dickinson said. "I drew on my Navy rescue swimmer training and my Everest survival to make every page authentic. Readers will feel the weight of duty, sacrifice, and faith in the midst of impossible odds."
Early praise has been strong. Jack Carr, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of Cry Havoc, says: "Few thrillers carry this much grit and authenticity. Dickinson writes with the authority of someone who has stared down impossible odds, and it shows in every chapter. Bloodline of Redemption is a bold, uncompromising story of loyalty, betrayal, and the fight to endure."
