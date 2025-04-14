Everett Franchisee Wins Best in Sales Award at 2025 Footprints Floors Convention

Nathan Yarusso, owner of Footprints Floors of Everett, was recognized at the brand's 2025 annual convention in Orlando for the top sales performance within the Footprints Floors system.

EVERETT, Wash., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Footprints Floors, the leading flooring franchise with over 150 active territories, recently hosted its 2025 national convention in Orlando, Florida. The annual gathering brought together more than 85 franchise owners, industry professionals, product representatives and corporate partners for a weekend of education, collaboration, and celebration. Among the highlights of the event was the award ceremony, where Nathan Yarusso, owner of Footprints Floors of Everett, was honored with the Best in Sales Award.

"I'm incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said Yarusso. "Owning a Footprints Floors franchise has been a rewarding journey, and I take great pride in the service my team provides to our community. To have our efforts recognized by the leadership team and my peers means so much."

The Best in Sales Award celebrates franchisees with the highest power rating, factoring in both the number of estimates completed and overall sales success.

"We are honored to recognize Nathan Yarusso for his outstanding contributions to the Footprints Floors family," said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. "He embodies the dedication, professionalism and entrepreneurial spirit that drive success within our system. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in 2025."

The award ceremony was part of a larger event designed to set the stage for another year of growth and innovation. Franchisees participated in targeted learning tracks, discussion panels and hands-on product demonstrations. The expo allowed owners to engage directly with top industry experts in flooring, marketing, financing and other critical business services.

This year's convention also marked the first since the launch of Footprints Bath and Tile, the brand's expansion into bath and tile installation. Attendees had the opportunity to explore this new division through informational sessions, product showcases and discussions on how it complements the established Footprints Floors model.

Footprints Floors continues to see strong growth, with the system expanding into new territories and franchisees experiencing increased demand for high-quality flooring solutions. This year, the brand is focused on expansion in key markets such as Illinois, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware.

"Attending the Footprints Floors convention and celebrating the achievements of my fellow owners has been an inspiring experience," said Yarusso. "I'm excited to take what I've learned here and apply it to my business as we continue delivering top-tier service to our customers."

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS:

Upon his return to Littleton, Colorado, after serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bryan Park noticed that Denver's flooring industry lacked a higher level of customer service and sophistication. So, in 2008, he founded Footprints Floors, which today specializes in installing hardwood floors, tile floors, backsplashes and laminates. With more than 150 territories, Footprints Floors offers franchisees a robust support system, including a call center, flexible hours for work-life balance and a low cost of entry with outstanding economics. For more information about the Franchise Times Top 500 brand, visit https://footprintsfranchise.com/.

