Everette's Fresh Roast Coffee Expands with New Partner, New Headquarters

John Everette, brother of Founder and Head Roaster Rob Everette, is joining the company as Partner and Head of Sales and Marketing. In addition, the company is moving its headquarters to Addison, Illinois.

ADDISON, Ill., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everette's Fresh Roast Coffee, a family-owned and operated specialty coffee roaster founded by Rob Everette in 2023, announced today that John Everette has joined the company as Partner and Head of Sales and Marketing. In this role, John will be responsible for leading the company's sales and marketing efforts, focusing on growth across all segments with a focus on grocery, markets and subscriptions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome my brother into the business," said Rob Everette, Founder and Head Roaster. "We've spoken at length about creating a family legacy, and we both love coffee, so it's a great match."

John brings to the table 15 years of experience in PR, marketing and sales, having held numerous management positions at well-known, Chicago-based agencies like Fishman, KemperLesnik and Walker Sands. He most recently was VP of Sales at Mainland.

In addition, the company announced today the move to a new headquarters in Addison, Illinois. This location will serve as the center of both management and roasting operations.

"The new space gives us more flexibility to grow this year and beyond, and it brings us a little closer to our family and friends," said Rob. "We're very excited about it."

About Everette's Fresh Roast Coffee

Everette's Fresh Roast Coffee is a family-owned and operated specialty coffee roaster founded in Chicago, Illinois in 2023. Everette's Coffee sources the finest coffee beans from around the world and roasts them to perfection in small batches. The company offers customizable and automated subscription plans for the home or office. When you buy from Everette's, you get a fresh roast and exceptional customer service, every time. To learn more and find your favorite flavor today, visit https://www.everettescoffee.com/.

John Everette, Everette's Fresh Roast Coffee, 1 630-484-7321, [email protected], https://www.everettescoffee.com/

