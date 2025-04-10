Everglades Equipment Group Expands Footprint with New Winter Park Dealership

"This acquisition is a significant step in our continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers," said Mike Schlechter, CEO and President of Everglades Equipment Group. Post this

"This acquisition is a significant step in our continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers," said Mike Schlechter, CEO and President of Everglades Equipment Group. "We are excited to expand our presence in the North Orlando area and better serve the needs of our growing customer base."

Rooted in Florida, Growing for You

Everglades Equipment Group is Rooted in Florida, with a long-standing history of providing reliable equipment and expert support to the communities it serves. This expansion underscores the company's dedication to investing in the future of Florida and providing customers with convenient access to the best John Deere products and services.

"I believe this acquisition will increase our market awareness and enhance customer satisfaction for Everglades Equipment Group," said Rafael Lara, the Central Florida Sales Manager. "We have a strong customer base in North Orlando that we haven't been able to service to Everglades standards. Acquiring Sunbelt allows us to better serve our commercial, construction, and governmental customers in this area."

The Winter Park dealership is now open and ready to serve customers. A Grand Opening event is planned for later in the year.

About Everglades Equipment Group:

Founded in 1963, Everglades Equipment Group is a family-owned and -operated full-service John Deere dealership with 19 locations covering central and south Florida. Everglades Equipment Group serves a wide range of customers from some of the largest agricultural producers of sugar, citrus and vegetables to individual farmers, golf courses, nurseries, commercial landscape management companies and construction businesses, as well as large and small property owners. Its philosophy is focused on offering "The Everglades Difference." By empowering Team Everglades to go the extra mile for its customers, along with an underlying commitment to extensive product and parts availability, as well as its world-class repair capabilities, Everglades works to exceed your expectations. For more information, visit EvergladesFarmEquipment.com.

