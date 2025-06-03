Evergreen Acquires Award-Winning IT Service Provider PCH Technologies

PCH will continue to serve its global client base as part of Lyra Technology Group

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, today announced that it has acquired award-winning IT service provider (MSP) PCH Technologies. The security-first MSP, headquartered in the Philadelphia region, will continue operating as PCH Technologies under Lyra Technology Group, Evergreen's portfolio of managed IT service providers.

PCH Technologies has earned industry recognition for nearly three decades, including repeated placements on CRN's MSP 500 Pioneer 250 and Channel Futures' MSP 501, thanks to a relentless focus on client service and innovation. As the company looked toward its future, CEO and founder Tim Guim set out to find a private equity partner who valued not just growth, but also the people, culture, and integrity that define PCH Technologies.

"I first connected with Ramsey Sahyoun, Co-Founder and M&A Partner of Evergreen, in 2018 and was immediately attracted to their decentralized operating model combined with their long-term buy-and-hold investment strategy," said Guim. "It was never just about finding a buyer; it was about finding the right strategic partner that aligned with PCH's goals. Evergreen distinguished itself by valuing our people, respecting what we've built, and providing new opportunities for the management team to scale operations while still delivering on PCH's brand promise. That's what made Evergreen the perfect home for PCH."

Founded in 1997, PCH Technologies serves various industries, including financial services, construction, manufacturing, transportation, local government, professional services, non-profits, hospitality, and retail. The company now has offices in New Jersey, Florida, Delaware, and serves international clients. PCH Technologies joins Lyra Technology Group as its 81st operating company.

"Tim's dedication, care, and integrity in building his team and business truly stand out. PCH's forward-thinking approach, especially their AI-enabled service offerings, aligns perfectly with Evergreen's vision." said Sydney Hockett, Vice President of M&A, Evergreen. "We are excited to welcome PCH and their capabilities into the Lyra family and look forward to supporting their continued growth and innovation."

PCH Technologies is a security-first managed IT service provider headquartered in the Philadelphia region that was founded in 1997 by Tim Guim. Immediately following his graduation from Drexel University with a degree in Computer Science, Guim grew the business from a one-person operation to an award-winning SOC2-certified IT and cybersecurity firm, with a focus on small to mid-size businesses across financial, construction, and manufacturing sectors both locally and globally.

Delivering world-class service, constantly innovating, and being a technology business partner to clients has been the hallmark of PCH Technologies' success. The PCH team is focused on keeping clients' systems available, safe, and secure while leveraging the latest in AI and automation. PCH Technologies' most recent innovation is the pioneering of an AI as a Service model to drive adoption of AI solutions securely. For more information visit pchtechnologies.com. Follow PCH Technologies on LinkedIn.

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Services Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

