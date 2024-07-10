Evergreen Acquires Sage Construction and Real Estate Partner ETHOSystems

Purchase of tenth ERP software partner marks Evergreen's 100th acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, announced today its acquisition of ETHOSystems, a provider of integrated construction and commercial real estate software solutions. ETHOSystems will join Pine Services Group, Evergreen's dedicated ERP vertical. The investment marks exciting milestones for both companies, as Pine commemorates its tenth ERP acquisition, and ETHOSystems enters a new chapter of business growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome ETHOSystems to the Evergreen and Pine family," said Katie Maley, M&A Lead for Pine Services Group. "As a leading Sage CRE partner, ETHOSystems was a natural fit to join our ERP portfolio. From early conversations with Dom Pernai, we found alignment in ETHOSystems' tight-knit and collaborative company culture, and we are excited to partner with the team for the company's next chapter."

With over 35 years of industry experience, ETHOSystems offers tailored business management software services that streamline internal processes like design, implementation, and support for the construction and real estate verticals. ETHOSystems customizes each of its software solutions, providing technological integrations designed specifically for clients' unique business needs. By combining its custom solutions with Evergreen's forever-hold model, ETHOSystems has the resources to sustain long-term success.

Within Pine Services Group, ETHOSystems will continue to operate independently and retain its core employee base while receiving the benefits and opportunities of being part of a larger network ERP partner network, such as access to best practices, shared resources, and strategic guidance from the Pine and Evergreen teams.

"Pine Services Group welcomes ETHOSystems' team to our community of companies and leaders delivering value and growth in the ERP and business application space. We are bullish on the opportunity for collaboration among our portfolio of companies delivering to the construction and real estate market," said Jana Schmidt, CEO of Pine Services Group.

"This is an exciting chapter for ETHOSystems, as we have always strived to make a positive impact on people's lives through our software solutions and support for the construction and real estate industries. Finding a home with Pine Services Group, a company that shares our commitment to these core values, is truly a privilege. I am excited about the opportunity to grow together and continue our mission of innovation and excellence," said Dom Pernai, Company Director and Founder of ETHOSystems.

ETHOSystems is a multi-award-winning provider of integrated Construction and Real Estate business software solutions & support. With over 35 years of hands-on experience, ETHOSystems is about integrity, passion for what we do, and setting up the best systems, in the best way, for our clients' needs.

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

