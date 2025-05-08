Evergreen Acquires Sterling Technology Solutions, Names New CEO

"We are truly fortunate to partner with Evergreen for the next chapter of Sterling Technology Solutions. I cannot express enough how impressed I am with the Evergreen team; working with them feels like being at home." said Tom Blanchard, founder of Sterling Technology Solutions. Post this

After 22 years of building his business, Blanchard was ready to close out the MSP chapter of his life and start a new adventure. For him, this meant finding a buyer to honor his company's legacy and help grow the business in annual recurring revenue by expanding its East Coast reach. He learned about Evergreen's decentralized model and team through Keith Barthold, who had sold his business to them last year.

"We are truly fortunate to partner with Evergreen for the next chapter of Sterling Technology Solutions. I cannot express enough how impressed I am with the Evergreen team; working with them feels like being at home. Their decentralized model, which keeps our processes, procedures, pricing, and personnel intact, is truly unique," said Tom Blanchard, founder of Sterling Technology Solutions. "Evergreen's buy-and-hold strategy sets them apart from most other partners. We are already experiencing the benefits of collaborating with Evergreen, including expansion and greater coverage nationwide. With this acquisition complete, the future of Sterling Technology Solutions is exploding with limitless opportunity."

"Sterling Technology Solutions stuck out to Evergreen because of its dedication to its people and customers." said Sydney Hockett, vice president at Evergreen. "This was also a great opportunity to highlight our executive placement program for founders like Tom, who were ready to sell and move on to a new chapter. We were thrilled to appoint Solei Dyment as the new CEO. With her experience in the MSP space, we know she will take Sterling to new heights."

Dyment brings deep industry experience to her new role as CEO. She previously served as director of business development at MSPCFO and led peer groups for Evolve, supporting MSP growth and strategy.

"What drew me to Sterling was more than its operational excellence—it was the heart behind the business. This is a company that lives its values, and that alignment was deeply important to me." says Solei Dyment, CEO at Sterling. "We have a powerful opportunity to scale with intention, invest in technologies like AI and cybersecurity, and deliver peace of mind in new, smarter ways. Moving forward, my focus is on building systems that last, elevating the client experience, and empowering our team. Together, we're on a mission to make Sterling the most trusted MSP in the Southeast."

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Sterling Technology Solutions is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and provides superior managed IT services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's foundation traces back to a deep-seated value in exceptional customer service, learned from the CEO's family-owned hardware store. This legacy of service has been seamlessly integrated into Sterling Technology's operations, making it not just a technology provider but a true partner to its clients.

By building personal relationships with clients and understanding their business needs, Sterling Technology ensures that each technological solution it implements drives business growth and efficiency. The MSP's commitment to fostering a safe and empowering work environment for its employees translates into high-quality, reliable service for its clients.

