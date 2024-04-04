Evergreen Acquires UK-Based IT Services Company Digital Origin

Acquisition of Digital Origin company marks Evergreen's second expansion into United Kingdom's managed services provider (MSP) market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a group of leading managed IT services companies, today announced its acquisition of Digital Origin, an IT service company in Milton Keyes, England. This investment marks pivotal milestones for both organizations with Evergreen's second acquisition in the United Kingdom and the beginning of Digital Origin's next phase of growth. Knight Corporate Finance acted as exclusive advisors to Digital Origin and the transaction.

Founded in August 2018, Digital Origin provides businesses throughout the UK with comprehensive solutions that combine all of their IT needs within a single provider. Its unique 'Connectivity-as-a-Service' or 'CaaS' business model delivers wholesale IT, MSP, and cybersecurity solutions for three sectors—IT connectivity, telephony, and mobile solutions

By harnessing the power of their expertise, this partnership will catalyze shared benefits and mutual support for Evergreen and Digital Origin. With Evergreen as its permanent home, Digital Origin is equipped with resources and opportunities that will propel its business growth and innovation forward.

Both Digital Origin and Evergreen stand out as companies with a unique approach to helping their clients achieve their goals. Evergreen's dedication to holding companies indefinitely while preserving legacy and talent provides Digital Origin with the tools to sustain and grow its success.

"The shared values and missions between Evergreen and Digital Origin is what makes this acquisition so compelling and mutually beneficial," said Sydney Hockett, Vice President of M&A at Evergreen. "Digital Origin's commitment to technological innovation, outstanding customer service and world class team fits well with Evergreen's strategic vision and values and will be an integral part of our continued UK expansion."

With more than 80 IT services acquisitions under their belt, Evergreen has a proven track record of investing in businesses continued success while retaining talent, leadership and legacy.

James Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Digital Origin, said: "This deal represents the next pivot point in an increasingly exciting journey that Digital Origin started back in 2018, we now have the rocket fuel required to take us and our clients forward as we traverse the digital Agora and next leg of our evolution — we couldn't be more excited"

About Digital Origin

Digital Origin enables organizations to capitalize on technology today and as they evolve in the most flexible, feature rich and secure environment. Our 'Connectivity-as-a-Service' (CaaS) proposition is delivered as a totally flexible solution that is both unique and pioneering, fully bespoke for each client and integrated into the requisite infrastructure or digital stack. The results are financial waste reduction, IT & Digital optimisation that creates a better, safer working environment so clients can focus exclusively on achieving their aspirational goals and objectives.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

About Knight Corporate Finance

Knight Corporate Finance was founded by Adam Zoldan and Paul Billingham in December 2008 with the specific aim of advising businesses and entrepreneurs in the technology telecoms sector. Knight is now a team of over 10 professionals operating from offices in Warrington and London, and our unique sector experience has been bolstered by key hires with private equity, banking, transactional services and accounting expertise. Since Knight formed in 2008 it has completed over 190 transactions, more than any other advisor in the ICT sector.

