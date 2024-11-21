Evergreen Announces Evergreen Elevate 2025: A Two-Day Educational Event Designed for Business Leaders

M&A firm hosts first-of-its-kind event to inspire growth and community in the MSP space

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services, today announced Evergreen Elevate, a two-day vendor-free educational event scheduled to take place at the Archer Hotel in Austin, Texas from March 3-4, 2025.

Elevate is designed to help businesses grow in a meaningful way by providing valuable insights, networking opportunities, and expert-led sessions. Attendees will gain insight into the M&A market and what they can do to drive value in their business, while positioning themselves for a successful sale when the time comes.

This value creation event will bring together business leaders, growth experts, and legal professionals to share their knowledge and experiences about maximizing business growth and sustainability. Several prominent leaders in the M&A industry will be representing Evergreen at IT Nation including Jeff Totten, CEO and co-founder of Evergreen; Ramsey Sahyoun, co-founder and head of M&A; Sydney Hockett, VP of M&A, and Craig Fulton, M&A Advisor at Evergreen. Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies, will add his expertise and insights to collaborative discussions, along with several other speakers to be announced at a later date.

"Elevate underscores Evergreen's dedication to providing MSPs with the resources they need to build and grow a successful business," said Craig Fulton, M&A Advisor at Evergreen. "We are committed to equipping business leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed, focusing on creating exceptional customer experiences while fostering the success of founders and employees. At the end of the day, we want MSPs to come away from this event with tangible takeaways for growth and feeling more prepared when it comes time to take the next step in their business journey."

Through acquiring and holding 90 MSPs, Evergreen has a proven track record of promoting long-term, organic growth for MSPs looking to evolve their business.

The event will kick off with a Welcome Reception and Networking Event on March 3rd from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The main event on March 4th will feature a series of expert-led sessions designed to provide valuable insights into the current state of the MSP industry, value creation strategies, business valuation techniques, and the intricacies of effective leadership and sustainable growth.

For those with a shorter timeline to sell, the event will also cover the deal process and include a seller experience panel, where attendees can hear firsthand accounts from those who have successfully navigated buying and selling in the MSP landscape.

With a limited registration of 100 attendees, this vendor-free event provides a focused and intimate setting to gain knowledge and strategies essential for maximizing business outcomes and understanding what to look for when selling a business.

Registration for Evergreen Elevate is now open. Secure your spot and join value creation experts for an event that will be both informative and inspiring. For more information and to register, visit https://www.evergreensg.com/events/.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading IT services companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Myra Austin, Account Supervisor, Touchdown PR for Evergreen, (512) 599 4015, [email protected]

