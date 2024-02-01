Evergreen Announces Key Updates to Leadership and Organization

Newly Appointed Leaders Demonstrate Evergreen's Commitment to Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence Within Growing Portfolio of Service Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies today announced key transformational business updates to capitalize on the outstanding performance of its regional platform businesses. The initiatives include two promotions, the launch of a new vertical business unit, and the union of Lyra Technology Group; ultimately aligning with Evergreen's commitment to innovation and its positioning for sustained success in the IT services industry.

"Tim, Elliott and DJ took a leap of faith and joined Evergreen in our early days of building the company. They each successfully led one of our operating companies and learned the ins-and-outs of running a small business, rallying their team around a compelling vision, and taking care of their customers. They went on to lead our regional MSP platforms where they served as Evergreen culture carriers and strategic advisors to our operating company CEOs. Their new, major leadership roles at Evergreen reflect their personal growth and contributions to Evergreen over the past six years. Their appointments position Evergreen for continued growth and evolution in the years and decades to come," said Jeff Totten, Founder and CEO of Evergreen.

In recognition of his exemplary performance and dedication, Tim Burke will be taking on the role of Partner, leading operations within Evergreen. Formerly the CEO of Helix Technology Partners, one of Evergreen's regional MSP groups, Tim has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and contributed significantly to the ongoing success of Evergreen. This promotion underscores Evergreen's commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence within the organization.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Partner within Evergreen. These changes are a testament to the strong results, dedication, and hard work of our entire team at Helix over the years. I feel incredibly fortunate to have such a phenomenal group of leaders to partner with in this next chapter of our journey." expressed Tim Burke.

In addition to Burke's promotion, DJ Dorff, formerly the CEO of Westwood Technology Group, will spearhead the launch of a new industry vertical within Evergreen. This move reflects Evergreen's confidence in DJ's ability to drive innovation and explore new avenues for growth. We believe this strategic expansion will contribute to the overall success and diversification of Evergreen into additional verticals in the future.

"While operating and growing a business is fulfilling in its own right, the best part of Evergreen is the people. I consider myself fortunate to be part of the Evergreen team and could not be more thrilled for the opportunity to build a new industry vertical alongside so many people that I appreciate and respect. I don't take lightly the trust Evergreen is placing in me and my operating team, and we are committed to building a new vertical that will honor Evergreen's vision to be the best home for business and their leaders," said DJ Dorff.

Also moving forward, Evergreen's entire MSP business will be united under the leadership of Elliott Hyman and the Lyra Technology Group brand. Lyra remains committed to ensuring that its operating companies maintain the brand, culture, and team that made them successful before partnering with Lyra and Evergreen—securing the legacy of founders and the future of their employees. MSPs that previously operated as a part of Helix and Westwood, Evergreen's other two regional MSP groups, will now operate as part of Lyra Technology Group. We are confident that under Elliott's stewardship, Lyra Technology Group will further solidify its leadership in the MSP industry.

"Tim and DJ are exceptionally talented executives. It has been an honor to work alongside them, and learn from them, over the past six years. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with them in their new roles with Evergreen. I, and my teammates at Lyra Technology Group, are grateful for the trust that has been placed in us to serve as stewards to the entirety of Evergreen's MSP business and its over 3,000 employees across the globe, in this next chapter." added Elliott Hyman.

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

