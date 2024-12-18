Evergreen Broadens UK Reach with Acquisition of ITBuilder, Certum and CIS Ltd.

Evergreen furthers its growth in the UK market with three new acquisitions, building on its initial entry into the UK with its acquisitions of The Final Step and Digital Origin last year

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services companies, is proud to announce its acquisition of three UK-based technology companies — ITBuilder, Certum and CIS Ltd. The MSPs will continue to operate independently as a part of Lyra Technology Group, Evergreen's portfolio of managed IT services providers.

After inaugurally expanding into the UK last year, these acquisitions reflect Evergreen's relentless dedication to growing the MSP community through thoughtful, strategic acquisitions that prioritize long-term value over short-term gains. Created to help businesses achieve their goals through innovative technology solutions, ITBuilder is a Hertfordshire-based Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) helping businesses thrive by providing them with the best foundation to build their business upon.

"We quickly saw Evergreen's unique value in supporting our company while preserving our culture and strategic goals. Following just a few meetings, it was clear Evergreen was the right partner, and the deal came together smoothly," said James Naylor, managing director of ITBuilder. "Six weeks in, it's business as usual with productive and enjoyable interactions with their team. Being part of a larger organization has brought exciting opportunities, and we'd highly recommend Evergreen to any MSP looking for professional backing to secure and grow their business."

As one of the largest IT service companies based in Glasgow, Certum specializes in delivering business value with simple and unified support solutions. As a trusted IT partner with a dedicated team of more than 40 experts, Certum strives to empower clients with exceptional IT support that drives efficiency and success.

"From our first meeting with Evergreen, we were immediately confident in their people-centric approach and commitment to embracing and building on our business values for the long term," said Francis de la Torre, director at Certum. "A follow up face-to-face meeting further strengthened the relationship, allowing for open and honest conversations that laid a solid foundation for a successful acquisition."

Founded in 1989, CIS Ltd. provides IT support, cyber security solutions cloud solutions and data backup services for businesses in Oxford, Swindon and Wiltshire. The MSP company grew from a single founder to approximately 30 employees and, in that time, expanded to the UK and countries across the world including USA, Australia, Asia and Europe.

Evergreen's commitment to preserving the unique strengths of CIS Ltd. while fostering trust paved the way for a partnership built on shared values and a long-term vision.

"What set Evergreen apart were two key factors: its belief in the importance of people as fundamental to business success and its commitment to understanding and building on what makes each business unique," said Neill Lawson-Smith, managing director at CIS Ltd. "Ultimately, the organization's integrity, transparency and willingness to engage deeply — through conversations with other owners, multiple face-to-face meetings and confidently answering tough questions — instilled a strong sense of trust in securing the long-term future of the business."

Evergreen's rapid expansion into the UK market further underscores its commitment to empowering and providing resources for the global MSP and IT services communities while allowing them to retain their unique identity and leverage Evergreen's expertise. With its decentralized, forever-hold model, Evergreen is the ideal permanent home for MSPs looking to sell their businesses.

"At Evergreen, we're the only MSP acquirer in the UK that promises to never sell your business or roll it into a centralized platform. Our decentralized approach ensures each business maintains its autonomy while benefiting from our resources and expertise," said Isobelle Coventry, M&A Professional at Evergreen. "By fostering internal succession — empowering long-time leaders to step up and founders to continue running their businesses — we ensure continuity and preserve the unique culture that defines each company."

"Our approach has been greatly energizing in the UK market, especially in the relationship-driven MSP sector," said Elliott Hyman, CEO at Lyra Technology Group. We understand that long-standing customer and employee relationships are what make this industry special." By prioritizing transparency, integrity and collaboration, we ensure businesses not only retain their identities but also grow organically through Lyra and Evergreen's proven track record of driving significant value."

About ITBuilder

From humble origins as a break-fix operator out of a home-office in North London, IT Builder has evolved into a full-suite managed service provider offering essential technology services to small and medium sized enterprises in the UK. With 25 full-time employees and over two hundred managed customers, IT Builder was looking for investment and to diversify ownership. After being directly approached by Evergreen in August, ITBuilder began its initial steps toward choosing Evergreen as its permanent home for business.

About Certum

Certum has been established for over 15 years and strives to be the very best at what it does. With their vast experience in IT and Telecoms, Certum's team are experts in aligning business goals with technology and providing a single point of service for all your organization's IT requirements.

About CIS Ltd.

CIS Ltd is a leading Managed IT Service Provider based in Oxfordshire. With over 35 years in the IT industry, CIS has a proven track record of working alongside organizations looking to expand and protect their IT infrastructure. CIS Ltd.'s dedicated team of experts continually work to ensure that all IT development helps to make IT work smarter for business.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading IT services companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

