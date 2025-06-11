Evergreen Celebrates 100th MSP Acquisition as It Expands Its Presence Across Global Markets

Australia-based REDD will continue its operations under Lyra Technology Group

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, today announced its 100th IT services provider (MSP) acquisition as it welcomes REDD, an Australia-based MSP. Headquartered in Brisbane, REDD will continue to operate independently under Lyra Technology Group, Evergreen's portfolio of managed IT services providers.

REDD not only marks Evergreen's 100th MSP acquisition, but also a key investment in the company's growing presence in the ANZ region. The company was founded in 2016 by Nigel Heyn, who, alongside CEO Brad Ferris, built a high-performing business through a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen, driving impressive growth and operational excellence.

"Nigel and Brad's leadership and values align closely with Evergreen's long-term vision," said Craig Fulton, M&A advisor at Evergreen. "In becoming part of the Evergreen network, REDD is positioning itself for continued success while contributing valuable insights to peers across the portfolio."

"REDD has always been built on a commitment to exceptional service, strong relationships, and a culture that puts people first. That doesn't change." said Ferris. "What excites us about joining Evergreen and Lyra is the opportunity to stay true to who we are while being bolstered by a global network of like-minded businesses. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver for our clients, share best practices, and tap into a deep pool of expertise — all while preserving the team, culture, and values that make REDD unique."

Alongside the significant achievement of reaching 100 MSPs, Evergreen has continued to advance its industry leadership. During this week's Pax8 Beyond conference in Denver, Colo., Evergreen was honored as the first Pax8 partner to generate over one billion dollars in IT services revenue. Last month, Evergreen vice president Sydney Hockett received recognition on CRN's Women of the Channel list. In support of MSPs, Evergreen also hosted its inaugural free event, Evergreen Elevate, to provide strategic insights for those evaluating potential exit strategies.

"When we started this company seven years ago, we hoped to replicate the Berkshire Hathaway model and build the best home for MSPs," said Ramsey Sahyoun, co-founder and M&A partner at Evergreen. "I'm proud that we've stayed committed to that vision, to our decentralized operating model, and to our permanent hold strategy. It's been a rewarding journey, and we are grateful for the MSP business owners that have trusted us with their companies."

"Selling the ownership of my business was one of the biggest decisions of my life," said Lloyd Wolf, founder and former CEO of Wolf Consulting LLC. His Pittsburgh, PA based MSP business was Evergreen's first acquisition in December 2017. "I first met Jeff Totten, CEO of Evergreen, in the fall of 2017. He shared with me his vision of building the best home for businesses and their leaders, retaining our employees and taking care of them, and investing in continued future growth – all while operating in a decentralized model that would allow the business to maintain its culture and independence. This approach and model were very different from any other buyer I had met. I was excited that I had found the permanent home for my business and employees. Since then, Evergreen and Lyra Technology Group have truly executed the vision Jeff originally shared with me. From Wolf Consulting to REDD, I couldn't be more proud of Evergreen's and Lyra's growth and success."

"It's been impressive to witness the growth and revenue milestones Evergreen and Lyra have achieved over the last few years," said Lane Brannan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Americas at Pax8. "While obtaining a billion dollars of revenue is an impressive achievement alone, it also signals the critical role and impact MSPs have in driving technology adoption within the SMB market. We look forward to fueling our strong partnership with Lyra and congratulate them on this significant milestone."

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Services Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Media Contact

