Evergreen Closes Out 2025 Q4 With Robust Growth in M&A

Continued Expansion Across North America and International Markets

The newly acquired companies span multiple regions worldwide and encompass an extensive array of technical disciplines, thereby augmenting Evergreen's capabilities in the IT sector.

While each acquisition is an exciting addition to the existing portfolio, one example is Optimising IT. Evergreen's first UK-based B Corp acquisition, Optimising IT, is an MSP with a strong service ethos, delivering the best service to its consumer, retail, and professional services customers. They maintain a high bar on their service, resulting in high recurring revenue, double-digit revenue growth, and strong customer retention. Optimising IT's value proposition extends beyond that of a traditional MSP, acting as a strategic partner through AI and cybersecurity offerings, which made their partnership with a buyer extremely important.

"'As a business and as people, we are hugely motivated to do the right thing above all else, and partnering with Evergreen for the long term is the right thing for our customers and the team," said Todd Gifford, Managing Director of Optimising IT.

Even with the record number of deals, Evergreen's existing portfolio continues to reflect industry-leading organic growth. In one portfolio business, automating a key process with AI cut the client's costs so much that the savings exceeded their whole prior manual services bill. This level of intentionality in Evergreen's acquisition strategy is essential for driving sustainable long-term growth.

"2025 was our biggest M&A year ever. Our decentralized, buy-and-hold strategy continues to resonate with business owners, but what has really taken Evergreen to new heights is that we help companies grow faster after we partner with them," said Ramsey Sahyoun, Evergreen's Co-Founder. "Business owners are choosing us not just because we are a safe haven for their company, but because we truly make businesses better under our ownership without sacrificing what they've built."

