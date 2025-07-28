Evergreen Elevate Heads to Australia to Empower MSPs with Valuable Strategies and Insights on Better M&A Practices

Richard Stafford, founder of Blackbird IT, said, "It was hands-down one of the best MSP growth events I have attended in the last several years." Post this

Evergreen, which has had an accelerated acquisition rate of MSPs in the first half of 2025, notes that the surge and continued and growing interest in M&A are spurring more conversations around exit strategies and what MSPs should be considering when it comes to building a better valuation.

"When we hosted Elevate in Austin earlier this year, the response from business owners was overwhelmingly positive, and we received a net promoter score (NPS) of 87. Attendees consistently told us the content was not only informative but immediately actionable, and they especially appreciated the chance to connect with other business leaders," said Craig Fulton, M&A Advisor at Evergreen.

Keeping with the successful blueprint, Elevate Melbourne will provide valuable insights from industry experts, including MSP owners who have sold their businesses, as well as networking opportunities and panels. Topics that will be covered during the one-day event include:

State of the IT Services Industry

Business Value Creation

Sales/Growth Engine

Leadership

Operational Maturity

M&A and Enterprise Value

How to Manage your Business with a P&L

Legal Best Practices

"After spending time with MSPs across Australia and New Zealand, it felt like the right time to bring that same experience to Melbourne: the first Australian city I ever visited in 2010. I'm excited to return and create an event that delivers business value," said Fulton.

Richard Stafford, founder of Blackbird IT, said, "It was hands-down one of the best MSP growth events I have attended in the last several years. I really appreciated that the content was not biased by vendors and was very relevant and impactful to me as a business owner. Having the one-on-one sessions after the event allowed me to really deep dive with the Lyra experts and apply what I learned immediately to Blackbird."

"If you're looking to get pitched by a private equity firm seeking acquisition targets, this isn't the event for you." said Rich Freeman, founder of Channelholic, who attended the event back in March. "If you want to dive deep into the latest, most effective growth strategies for MSPs and network with interesting peers, it is. I got a lot of value out my time at this show."

Registration is limited. MSPs can register here: https://www.evergreensg.com/events/.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Technology Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen

