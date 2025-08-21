Evergreen Expands by Acquiring Next7 IT, a Growing MSP Serving the Needs of Small Businesses

"We wanted to avoid the disruption of consolidation, and Evergreen allows us to continue growing with our established team, people, processes, and culture that made us successful," said founder Don Houk. Post this

"Every touchpoint in a B2B relationship is an opportunity to elevate the customer experience and learn more about how you can be of service," said founder Don Houk. "It was important for us to choose a buyer who aligned with our values and focus on the customer. Evergreen's buy-and-hold approach, focus on decentralization, and track record with companies including Wolf Consulting and JENLOR made them a clear fit. We wanted to avoid the disruption of consolidation, and Evergreen allows us to continue growing with our established team, people, processes, and culture that made us successful."

People-first Mindset Drives Continuous Success

Next7 IT takes great pride in its ability to help clients level up from a starting IT best practice score of approximately 30% to a score between 85% and 95% as a result of the team's efforts and the company's ongoing refinement of managed IT processes.

This commitment to continuous improvement has fueled steady, referral-driven growth. Next7 IT maintains high client retention rates and attracts experienced MSP professionals seeking a stable, transparent, and engaging work environment. Many of these professionals have advanced from entry-level positions to senior engineering and leadership roles.

"Next7's success comes from more than technical expertise; it's rooted in how deeply they care about their clients and employees. That people-first mindset is exactly what we look for in our partners," said Elliott Hyman, CEO at Lyra Technology Group. "We're proud to welcome them into the Evergreen and Lyra families and excited to support David and the team as they continue building on that legacy."

Next7 IT will continue operating independently under its existing name and leadership, under Lyra Technology Group, Evergreen's portfolio of managed IT services providers. It will maintain the same high standards of service that earned it the trust of Pennsylvania businesses for more than 15 years.

Once the acquisition is complete, founder Don Houk will retire from the company and COO David Stumph will take the reins as CEO of Next7.

"Next7 continues to thrive through a customer-first approach, fanatical discipline, and the ability to adapt and overcome adversity. Supported by well-managed tools, refined processes, and detailed documentation, our experienced team delivers consistent results and exceptional customer service," said Stumph. "We've worked hard to build trust by setting and managing customer expectations early and often. Every future twist and turn of technology and our industry is unknown. However, we can be sure the tenets that got us to where we are will be the foundation that carries us to where we are headed."

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Technology Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

About Next7 IT

Next7 IT is an award-winning managed IT services provider based in Pittsburgh, PA, serving businesses in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and beyond. Next7 IT partners with organizations to deliver comprehensive IT solutions, including vCIO strategy and planning, proactive maintenance, help desk support, and industry-leading approaches to network security. Next7 IT differentiates itself through a client-centric and proactive methodology that ensures predictable results and long-term IT success for businesses with 5 to 500 users. For more Next7 IT news and information, visit https://www.Next7it.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected]

SOURCE WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen