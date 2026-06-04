Evergreen Expands Footprint in ANZ Region with Acquisition of OSIT

"Reach out to Evergreen earlier than you think you need to. They can share practical advice, introduce you to the team you would work with after a sale, and connect you with other Evergreen-owned MSPs. There's nothing to lose and everything to gain," shared James Sutton, CEO at OSIT. Post this

"After spending a decade helping grow OSIT into what it is today, finding the right growth partner wasn't just about the financials; it was about preserving our culture and empowering our people for the next chapter," said James Sutton, CEO, OSIT. "Evergreen understood our employees' wants and needs from day one, and its operating model—which is built around MSPs retaining their identity and independence—made them the obvious choice. We're well into that next chapter, and reality is being part of Evergreen is exceeding our expectations."

Celebrating 30 years in business, OSIT has grown into one of the leading managed service providers (MSPs) in Australia, supporting 1,000 small and midsize businesses and more than 20,000 users across Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne. OSIT also has experience in M&A, having acquired three MSPs between 2022 and 2023 to better serve its growing client base. They've also seen 10x organic revenue growth over the last 10 years, focusing on the team's efforts on listening to customers' business goals, aligning their services, and solving business outcomes together.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Regional CEO, ANZ at Evergreen and previous managing director of Evergreen acquired Lancom Technology, shared, "What excites me most about bringing OSIT into the group is the people and what they have built over time. This is a business that operates in the top tier of MSPs across ANZ, combining scale and efficiency with an exceptional culture and deeply embedded customer trust.

They have developed a unique operating model that consistently delivers tailored outcomes for clients, and just as importantly, a strong foundation for the next generation of leadership. Our role is to support and amplify that by backing the team for their next chapter while preserving everything that makes OSIT special."

"I've been fortunate to know the OSIT team personally for over 15 years, back from when I was running my own MSP. I saw firsthand what they built, the growth, and how successful it has become. They operate in the top tier of MSPs across ANZ and have a unique business systems model and design that I have not seen replicated anywhere else." Said Zaun Bhana, M&A professional at Evergreen.

"Now with Evergreen, the chance to provide a path for succession and backing them for the next chapter is a full-circle moment. They've proven how to combine scale and efficiency whilst retaining an incredible staff culture that aligns with their values and ethos. Wrapped together, this provides a service, offerings, and support that is tailored to each client's individual needs. This is exactly the kind of business that Evergreen was built to back," continued Bhana.

When asked what advice he would give to other MSP leaders contemplating investment and exit strategies, Sutton shared, "Reach out to Evergreen earlier than you think you need to. They can share practical advice, introduce you to the team you would work with after a sale, and connect you with other Evergreen-owned MSPs. Keep building a strong business and, when you feel ready, start a serious conversation with them. There's nothing to lose and everything to gain."

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a community of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of technology services to provide value creation, talent, and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Services Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

About Office Solutions IT

Office Solutions IT (OSIT) is a leading managed IT services provider helping Australian businesses "enjoy IT" through reliable, security-focused technology support. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Western Australia, OSIT supports a growing client base of small and midsize enterprises across Australia and internationally. The company delivers a full suite of services, including managed IT services, IT support, cybersecurity, cloud, Microsoft 365, and vCIO advisory. With nearly 30 years in business and more than 20,000 users supported worldwide, OSIT focuses on making business IT simple, strategic, and aligned to each client's goals. For more information, visit www.officesolutionsit.com.au.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected]

SOURCE Evergreen