Evergreen Expands Into Ireland with Acquisition of IT Services Provider, Spector

"We could not be more excited to partner with them on the next phase of their continued growth as our flagship investment in Ireland." said Elliott Hyman, CEO at Lyra Technology Group. Post this

Spector will continue to operate independently under Lyra Technology Group. The company's leadership team will evolve as Jamie Crooks steps into the CEO role, bringing a strong vision for Spector's next phase. Founder Mark Hurley will transition to Chairman.

"Spector is a remarkable company committed to creating the best technology solutions for their clients. We could not be more excited to partner with them on the next phase of their continued growth as our flagship investment in Ireland." said Elliott Hyman, CEO at Lyra Technology Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Spector into Evergreen," said Isobelle Coventry, M&A Professional at Evergreen. "Spector's commitment to its people and clients, forward-thinking technology strategy, and reputation for exceptional service make it an ideal fit. This partnership empowers Spector to grow sustainably while preserving the culture and customer focus that have made it so successful."

"This partnership with Evergreen is about growth with integrity," said Mark Hurley, former CEO of Spector. "We were looking for more than just investment; we wanted a partner that shared our values. Evergreen's 'buy and hold forever' approach, along with their strategic support and international network, positions us to serve our clients even better."

Spector clients can expect enhanced capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and automation, as well as expanded leadership in service delivery and commercial strategy. As part of the Evergreen network, Spector will also benefit from global insights and best practices from peer companies in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Spector has built an impressive foundation," added Coventry. "From their operational discipline to their top-tier Net Promoter Scores and dedication to client success, they exemplify the kind of business we're proud to back long-term. We see tremendous opportunity to scale Spector's impact in the Irish market and beyond."

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Technology Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected]

SOURCE Evergreen