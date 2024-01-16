Evergreen Services Group Acquires IT Services Company Lancom Technology

Purchase of highly respected IT Services and Support company cements inaugural expansion into New Zealand's Managed Services Provider (MSP) market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, today announced its acquisition of Lancom Technology, a prominent managed service provider (MSP) in Auckland, New Zealand with presence in Australia. The investment marks Evergreen's first expansion into the Australia and New Zealand MSP technology space and will help fuel further growth for Lancom and its customers.

Established in 1988 and primarily based in Auckland, New Zealand, Lancom Technology specializes in software development, cloud services, managed services and business process automation. Their employees work with some of the biggest and most innovative businesses across many industry verticals locally, nationally and internationally. As an advanced Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Solutions partner, Lancom leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of its client base.

This acquisition unlocks potential for both organizations. For Evergreen it marks its first expansion into ANZ while providing Lancom with a permanent home to continue to grow its business. For Lancom it has the opportunity to capitalize on Evergreen's global network and resources and add more depth to its growing cloud and software solutions. It also allows Lancom to expand into diverse new markets, enhancing its competitive edge and creating possibilities for collaboration, innovation and sustained growth.

"It was apparent from the get-go that this acquisition would act as a catalyst, not just facilitating mutual growth, but also fostering shared values and a forward-thinking approach to innovation," said Ramsey Sahyoun, Head of M&A at Evergreen. "Evergreen's strategic vision aligns seamlessly with Lancom's existing commitment to technological innovation."

With more than 70 successful acquisitions, Evergreen has a proven track record of amplifying organizations in the MSP space while still preserving its legacy and investing in its continued success.

"For over three decades Lancom has been cultivating and nurturing our talent and what appealed to us most about this acquisition was Evergreen's commitment to preserving our team's expertise rather than replacing it," said Waruna Kirimetiyawa, CEO at Lancom Technology. "Because of Evergreen's ability to offer continuity within our organization, it only took us three weeks to decide that they were the right partner for us."

Through mutual support and collaboration, the two companies will strive to propel Lancom Technology forward into its next phase of growth, together solidifying its position as an industry leader in New Zealand's growing MSP and IT solutions community.

About Lancom Technology

We're a leading IT company serving Australia and New Zealand by specializing in providing software development, cloud services, managed services and business process automation to help businesses succeed by doing more with less.

About Evergreen Services Group

Evergreen Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

