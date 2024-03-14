Evergreen Services Group Acquires IT Solutions Provider Centrered

Purchase of highly respected IT Services and Support company marks Evergreen's expansion into the Australian Managed Services Provider (MSP) market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, today announced its acquisition of Centrered, a prominent managed services provider (MSP) in Canberra, Australia. The investment marks Evergreen's first acquisition in the Australian MSP space and is notable as a female-led deal in an overwhelmingly male space: Sydney Hockett, Vice President at Evergreen Services Group, led the negotiations with Adele Pickering, Centrered's CEO.

Established in Canberra in 1996, Centrered specializes in IT support, enterprise-class cloud solutions, managed security systems, and advanced communications technology. In addition to its partnerships with a number of significant businesses in Canberra, Centrered has developed specialized expertise in the not-for-profit (NFP) sector, working with some of the most significant NFPs in the region to keep their assets safe. As a Microsoft Modern Work Partner, Centrered leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of this client base.

This acquisition unlocks potential for both organizations. For Evergreen it marks the firm's first acquisition in Australia and provides access to Canberra's thriving IT market, in which Centrered is one of the few IT organizations that isn't government-based. For Centrered, it provides a permanent home for the company to grow its business, granting them the ability to capitalize on Evergreen's global network and resources, while adding more depth to its growing cloud and software solutions. It also allows Centrered to expand into diverse new markets, enhancing its competitive edge and creating possibilities for collaboration, innovation, and sustained growth.

"Through their decades of IT innovation in Canberra and particularly their crucial work with not-for-profits, Centrered has demonstrated a deep commitment to technological innovation," said Sydney Hockett, Vice President at Evergreen Service Group. "In Centrered we see a business and a team that aligns strongly with our values and believe there are really exciting opportunities for growth on both sides."

With more than 70 successful MSP acquisitions, Evergreen has a proven track record of amplifying organizations in the MSP space while still preserving their legacies and investing in their team's continued success.

"From the moment we began talks with Evergreen it was clear they understood our mission on a deep level and would be able to provide the resources to further it, rather than replacing it," said Adele Pickering, CEO at Centrered. "For close to three decades Centrered has cultivated a people-centered approach to IT designed to meet and exceed the diverse IT needs of our clients, and this acquisition will allow us to scale up these commitments without sacrificing our core values."

Through mutual support and collaboration, the two companies will strive to propel Centrered forward into its next phase of growth, together solidifying its position as an industry leader in Australia's growing MSP and IT solutions community.

About Centrered

Centrered is an IT Services Provider that delivers high-quality and mission-critical management of IT systems to diverse businesses. Founded in 1996, Centrered is committed to helping its clients achieve their goals by focusing on providing the right technology solutions for their business. For more Centrered news and information, visit: https://Centrered.com.au/

About Evergreen Services Group

Evergreen Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen Services Group news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

