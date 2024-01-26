Evergreen Services Group Acquires Market-Leading IT Services Firm i-Tech Support

This acquisition marks a new chapter for i-Tech backed by Evergreen Services Group

OCOEE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, announced today its acquisition of i-Tech Support, a leading managed service provider and Acumatica resell partner. i-Tech will continue to operate independently within Evergreen's ERP partner portfolio, Pine Services Group.

Founded in 1999, i-Tech established itself as a market-leading MSP within Central Florida, becoming the go-to technology partner for private businesses, non-profits, and educational institutions in the region. More recently, i-Tech entered the ERP space, quickly becoming a leading Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, recognized in Bob Scott's 2023 VAR Stars among other awards.

"i-Tech is a very exciting acquisition for Evergreen," said Katie Maley, M&A lead for Pine Services Group. "Our team was extremely impressed by Dan and Mike and the team they've built, and we couldn't be more enthusiastic to be their partner in this next stage of growth."

"As a business founder contemplating retirement, I was exploring options on how to retire while protecting the legacy of the business," said Mike Augello, i-Tech's current CEO. "Evergreen's unique business model provides a permanent home for our business, seamless continuity for our valued customers, and continued growth opportunities for our team members."

Daniel Stockman, i-Tech's founder, added, "This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are confident that it will propel us to new heights of success. The collaboration between i-Tech and Evergreen has been nothing short of extraordinary, reflecting a shared vision for growth and innovation while sharing our people-first core values.

As we embark on this exciting chapter, we want to reassure our valued employees and clients that the future of our company is brighter than ever. The acquisition not only strengthens our financial standing but also enhances our operational capabilities, enabling us to provide even better service to our clients. We are committed to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, and we believe that this acquisition will create new opportunities for professional development and career advancement."

Founded in 2017, Evergreen is now home to over 85 software and services companies. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth.

About i-Tech Support

Since 1999, i-Tech Support has helped businesses, non-profits and schools achieve their goals by supporting them with technology that simply works. The team at i-Tech has only one objective, and that is to help your organization get to where you want it to be and ultimately leave you happy. Learn more at http://www.i-techsupport.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, Account Supervisor, Touchdown PR for Evergreen Services Group, (512) 599-4015, [email protected]

SOURCE Evergreen Services Group