Evergreen to Host 2-Day Event at IT Nation Connect 2024 as it Announces New Acquisitions

PCGIT and Netranom join growing ecosystem as Evergreen/Lyra focus on Milestone to 100 MSPs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, today announced its most recent acquisitions of the managed service providers (MSPs) PCG IT and Netranom. These acquisitions are important landmarks in Evergreen's milestone to owning 100 MSPs and further highlight its commitment to fostering growth and continued innovation within the MSP ecosystem.

Both MSPs were looking for a permanent home as their next step but with little disruption and the best possible outcome for their existing employees and customers. After speaking with businesses currently owned by the Evergreen/Lyra umbrella, they were confident that they were heading in the right direction.

"I chose Evergreen because it offered a seamless transition with minimal impact on my employees and clients," said Dave Hodgdon, CEO and founder at PCG IT. "The company culture was a solid match to PCG's and our tech stack and business processes remained unchanged, which was crucial for me. The team at Evergreen, including Craig Fulton and Sydney Hockett, made me feel confident about the acquisition and deal structure. Additionally, the opportunity to stay involved during the transition period allows me to ensure a smooth handover and 100% reach my goals of my legacy and life plan."

"I chose Evergreen for several reasons. First and foremost, I had immense trust and faith in Ramsey Sahyoun. Everything he promised would happen did happen, and that consistency was crucial for me," said Scott Edwards, CEO at Netranom "I was particularly impressed by Evergreen's decentralized model. Unlike other private equity firms that often cause significant disruptions, Evergreen's approach was the best fit for us. My gut feeling, which I relied on for 25 years, told me this was the right choice, and it proved to be true. Additionally, the support system within Evergreen, especially the regional CEO model, provided a personalized and effective management structure. These factors collectively made Evergreen the ideal choice for us."

2-Day Event at IT Nation Connect 2024 Focused on Organic Growth in M&A Industry

Evergreen plans to continue its momentum at IT Nation Connect 2024 in November. It will host a highly anticipated 2-day event focused on navigating and promoting organic growth in the M&A industry. As part of this event, venture partner and M&A expert Josh Constatine will deliver an in-depth presentation on fostering organic growth through innovative M&A strategies. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how strategic acquisitions can not only accelerate business expansion but also strengthen the core values and operational foundations of MSPs. This presentation is a part of a broader agenda at IT Nation Connect, designed to inspire innovation, provide cutting-edge education, and create meaningful networking opportunities for those looking to advance within the MSP space and stay ahead of the rapidly evolving M&A landscape.

Three of the most prominent leaders in the M&A industry will be representing Evergreen at IT Nation, including:

Jeff Totten , CEO and co-founder of Evergreen

, CEO and co-founder of Evergreen Ramsey Evergreen, co-founder and head of M&A

Elliott Hyman , CEO of Lyra Technology Group

These leaders are excited to be onsite, engaging directly with MSPs to discuss all facets of M&A, from acquisition strategies to long-term value creation. Their presence underscores Evergreen's commitment to not only acquiring and growing MSPs but also being a trusted partner to the community.

"Evergreen's unwavering commitment to the MSP community is evident in our active engagement with MSPs," says Elliot Hyman, CEO of Lyra Technology Group. "By directly supporting their growth and innovation, we ensure our investments align with the evolving needs of the industry, fostering a collaborative environment where MSPs can thrive."

"At Evergreen, we're committed to strengthening the MSP community through educational opportunities like our M&A event at IT Nation," says Jeff Totten, CEO and co-founder of Evergreen. "These events are more than networking—they provide crucial insights and best practices to help MSPs grow and thrive in a competitive market. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and collaboration, we ensure that MSPs have the tools they need to succeed today and in the future."

If you'd like to discuss how Evergreen could be a good fit for your business, you can check out our new and updated website: http://www.evergreensg.com.

About Evergreen:

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

