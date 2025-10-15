Evergreen Welcomes Blackbird IT to Global Family of Leading MSPs

"Basically, I was looking for a reason not to do a deal with Evergreen, and frankly, I couldn't find one, and I tried hard! Their decentralized model lets our brand, culture, and team remain exactly as they are. It's the perfect outcome for us," said Richard Stafford, Founder of Blackbird IT. Post this

CRN Fast 50 Winner: Australia's fastest-growing IT company

BRW Fast 100: Top South Australian company

InBusiness Fast 50: Multiple top three placements

Sophos MSP Partner of the Year

The acquisition arrives as the Australian MSP sector experiences robust growth, with the market projected to reach approximately USD $4.3 billion by 2032, driven by demand in cloud, AI, and cybersecurity solutions. While Blackbird IT has received acquisition interest for years, its founders waited for a truly aligned partner:

"Ben and I always said there's no way we'd sell to private equity since most models revolve around profit at the expense of people and culture," said Richard Stafford, Founder of Blackbird IT. "Basically, I was looking for a reason not to do a deal with Evergreen, and frankly, I couldn't find one, and I tried hard! Their decentralized model lets our brand, culture, and team remain exactly as they are. It's the perfect outcome for us."

"We greatly appreciate Evergreen's patience, professionalism, and understanding throughout the process," continued Stafford. "They helped us solve strategic challenges, not just with capital but with their enterprise's expertise and global resources. This partnership isn't an exit for Blackbird IT; it's an opportunity to accelerate growth on our own terms."

"I met Richard and Ben in early 2024 and immediately recognized the strength of the business they had built," said Craig Fulton, M&A Advisor at Evergreen. "They've established themselves as leaders within the Adelaide community, and Richard's deep involvement in the MSP space made it clear that their team would be an excellent cultural fit for us."

Ben Corbett, who has been with the company since 2009, will step into the CEO role. Blackbird IT will continue operating independently under its current brand within Lyra Technology Group and will benefit from Lyra's resources while maintaining its local focus.

"We're so grateful that Richard, Ben, and the Blackbird team chose us as their long-term partner," said Elliott Hyman, CEO at Lyra Technology Group. "Blackbird's dedication to their clients and exceptionally strong culture were evident from our first interaction, and we look forward to partnering with them to nurture and grow that legacy under Ben's leadership for the years to come."

About Blackbird IT

Based in South Australia, Blackbird IT provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and Apple integration to professional services organizations. Its award-winning culture and customer-centric approach have made it a market leader since its founding as LeetGeek in 2007.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visithttp://www.evergreensg.com.

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Technology Group news and information, visithttp://www.lyratechgroup.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected]

SOURCE Evergreen