Evergreen Welcomes Leading Canadian MSPs Amid Historic Sector Growth

As market demand accelerates for cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Evergreen's decentralized, people-first acquisition model provides each company with the independence to preserve leadership, staff, and culture while enabling access to broader strategic support and investment. In a sector where "business as usual" is being rewritten by rapid technical advances, Evergreen's approach stands out as a model of partnership and sustainability where strong brands and teams continue to thrive.

"Canada's managed services industry is experiencing a golden age of growth and innovation," said Elliott Hyman, CEO at Lyra Technology Group. "We are proud to welcome three of Canada's most respected MSPs into our family. Collectively, they represent the best of specialized local leadership, customer focus, and adaptability, which are all qualities that are critical as the country's IT services sector is forecast to lead in global growth through 2030."

Industry Momentum and Market Insights

Driven by trends like remote work, digital transformation, and the proliferation of AI in business operations, managed services have never been more vital to Canadian organizations. Managed security, in particular, is the fastest-growing segment, as enterprises increase their reliance on trusted partners to address ever-evolving cyber threats and compliance pressures. In 2025, about 5.9% of the global managed services revenue is attributed to Canada, underpinning the nation's importance in the worldwide IT ecosystem. Notably, the newly acquired MSPs are recognized for a variety of achievements:

Long-term client relationships, often exceeding two decades of partnership.

Technical proficiency across managed data center services, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and consulting.

Awards for service excellence and sustained employee tenure demonstrating deep commitment to staff retention and professional development.

"We built Corporate Networks on long-term partnerships and a culture that puts people and reliability first," said Ahsen Butt, CEO at Corporate Networks. "As the IT industry becomes more complex, Evergreen's approach, supporting growth while preserving our core values, was the right fit. With them, our clients and staff remain at the heart of every decision, and we gain the tools to help clients meet the challenges of today's cyber landscape."

"Evergreen's decentralized model gives our team the continuity we value while opening new opportunities for growth," said Mark Allison, Founder of LAN Solutions Corp. "What set Evergreen apart was their patience, understanding, and commitment, not just to the business, but to the people who make it successful. I truly believe this partnership will boost opportunities for our team and our clients. Evergreen is not just acquiring MSPs; they're investing in our people and our legacy."

"The decentralized approach was the biggest differentiator for us. Selling to Evergreen means we can assure stakeholders there will be no disruption to our team or our customers," said James Wagner, CEO at The ITeam. "Evergreen has proven, through their team and strategy, that it's possible to join forces without losing what makes us unique."

"I'm excited to welcome and partner with three new Canadian MSPs in Alberta. This puts us at eight MSPs across Canada and highlights our focus on growing and expanding in other provinces. If you're an MSP attending CanITCon in Kelowna from September 7-10, stop by and meet with the Evergreen and Lyra teams," said Martin DesRosiers, Regional CEO North at Lyra Technology Group.

For more information about Evergreen and its Canadian growth story, visit the company's official website.

