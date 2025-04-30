Evergreen's Pine Services Group Acquired The Vested Group

This marks a key investment for Pine within the NetSuite ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, announced the acquisition of The Vested Group, an award-winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. This acquisition marks a key investment within the NetSuite ecosystem and will operate under Pine Services Group, Evergreen's dedicated ERP vertical.

The Vested Group is an award-winning NetSuite Solution Provider that helps businesses plan, implement, and support their ERP systems. Serving industries such as software, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services, they deliver tailored NetSuite solutions that streamline operations and improve how teams work.

At the heart of The Vested Group's acquisition was its standout team, defined by what the company calls TVGenius— a rare blend of technical expertise, emotional intelligence, and instinctive problem-solving that consistently drives results. This unique cultural and professional edge not only fuels client success but also sets the firm apart in a crowded market, making it a highly attractive partner for long-term growth.

"Partnering with Evergreen's Pine Services Group is a total two-for-one—great for us, great for them—and we can't wait to share our TVGenius with the world." said Joel Patterson, founder at The Vested Group. "From day one, we've been building for the future — not just reacting to the present. Pine understands that mindset and this partnership gives us the space to keep learning, evolving, and doing work that truly matters."

"The Vested Group is a best-in-class NetSuite partner with an exceptional reputation for customer success and long-term relationships. Their deep expertise and innovative approach make them a natural fit for Pine's growing ecosystem. We're pleased to welcome their talented team and look forward to building on their incredible success." said Jana Schmidt, CEO at Pine Services Group.

"We've always pushed to be the best at what we do, and Pine shares that mindset. This next chapter is about taking everything we've built and pushing it even further—with the same drive, excellence, and people-first approach that got us here." said John Mack, managing partner at The Vested Group. "What we've created here matters, and I couldn't be more proud of our team. Partnering with Pine means our legacy continues, with the right support to take it even further."

"Our team is very excited to see The Vested Group join Pine. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Joel, John, and the team during this deal process. We appreciate the strong collaboration and partnership approach from the Pine Services team throughout and look forward to seeing The Vested Group's continued legacy and accelerated growth." said Billy Pritchard, managing director at Founders Advisors representing The Vested Group.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit http://www.pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox PR for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected], evergreensg.com

SOURCE WhiteFox PR for Evergreen