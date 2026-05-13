Evergreen's Pine Services Group Acquires Stratus Consulting Group, Expanding Its Global Presence to Australia

"This acquisition brings amazing opportunities for both our team and our customers. Pine's unique approach means they are committed to preserving the legacy, culture, and independence that make Stratus Consulting Group special," said Mark Belkin, CEO, Stratus. Post this

"This is a momentous milestone for Evergreen and Pine, taking our team from an international group to a global services firm with an incredible executive leadership team and deep bench of business and technical talent," said Lela Day, Chief People Officer of Pine Services Group. "Stratus has built an exceptional reputation in the Australian mid-market across MYOB Acumatica, Microsoft, and Epicor, and we're excited to build on their early momentum in HubSpot and expand our reach and relevance to businesses worldwide."

Pine Solidifies Global Footprint, Expands Portfolio, and Advanced Services Expertise

With Stratus joining the portfolio, Pine now spans the United States, Ireland, Scotland, England, and Australia. In line with Evergreen and Pine's differentiated approach to long-term success, Pine will continue to support Stratus' team, culture, and customer-first delivery model, while investing to accelerate growth and expand capabilities.

A celebrated consulting firm, Stratus has earned dozens of accolades and brings a standout mix of software and services across leading and emerging innovators, including MYOB Acumatica, Microsoft, and Epicor. The team also has a growing HubSpot practice, which will serve as Pine's first step into CRM expertise.

As the 17th firm acquired by Pine, Stratus' expertise will enable Pine and its portfolio to attract businesses worldwide seeking modern cloud ERP, integration, and optimization services. Additionally, Stratus' current customers will benefit from shared best practices across Pine's international community of operating leaders and its deep bench of expertise.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our growth strategy with Pine Services Group and become part of Evergreen's Pine portfolio," said Mark Belkin, CEO, Stratus. "This acquisition brings amazing opportunities for both our team and our customers. Pine's unique approach means they are committed to preserving the legacy, culture, and independence that make Stratus Consulting Group special. With their strategic support and investment, we will have the stability to accelerate our growth and elevate our customer experience."

For more information, visit https://pineservicesgroup.com/.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen Services Group, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized, so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day to day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/

About Stratus Consulting Group

Stratus Consulting Group is an Australian ERP consulting and implementation partner specializing in mid-market businesses. Formed in 2017, the company has delivered over 700 ERP implementations across Australia, helping organizations transition from legacy systems to modern cloud platforms. Stratus works across leading solutions, including MYOB Acumatica, Wiise, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Epicor, and is also a HubSpot Platinum Partner. With a fully onshore team of over 55 specialists, Stratus provides end-to-end services from system selection and onboarding through to development, integration, and ongoing optimization.

Media Contact

Myra Austin, WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen, 1 7013407859, [email protected]

SOURCE WhiteFox Marketing for Evergreen