Evergreen's Pine Services Group Continues Expansion on Acumatica Practice with Acquisition of NexTec Group

NexTec is a thirty-year veteran in the ERP and BI space with deep experience in Acumatica, Sage X3, and Microsoft Dynamics GP and SL

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, announced the acquisition of NexTec Group, one of North America's largest and most experienced technology consulting firms, specializing in industry-specific solutions for mid-sized organizations. NexTec will continue its operations under Pine Services Group, Evergreen's dedicated ERP vertical.

NexTec has served its customers for nearly 30 years and has a primarily remote team. Its distributed, remote-first consulting team is one of the largest in North America, focusing on a wide range of industries including manufacturing and distribution, professional services, food and beverage, construction, and cannabis and hemp.

In addition to its wide service offerings, NexTec has an over 90% customer retention rate and has won numerous awards and accolades, including Acumatica's 2025 VAR Partner of the Year Award and Excellence Awards for Manufacturing VAR, Professional Services VAR, and Partner Marketing. It has also been recognized as a Gold Certified Acumatica Partner, a Sage Diamond Partner, and a Microsoft Gold Partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome NexTec Group into the Pine family. Along with NexTec's recent recognition as Acumatica's 2025 VAR Partner of the Year, NexTec has established itself as one of the largest and most experienced Sage X3 consulting teams in North America. Their deep industry knowledge has enabled them to successfully deliver tailored solutions that enhance customer outcomes." said Jana Schmidt, CEO at Pine Services Group.

"We are extremely excited to enter into this next phase of our journey with Evergreen's Pine Services Group," said Eric Frank, co-founder and CEO of NexTec Group. "This acquisition will help solidify NexTec's future, preserve our culture and values, and provide new opportunities to collaborate, mature, and grow. My co-founders and I are incredibly proud of the amazing company and team we've built over the past thirty years and our legacy of success. Being a part of Pine will enable us to continue to serve our ERP customers while bringing long-term stability and sustainable growth."

"It has been a pleasure getting to know Eric, Russ, and Alan over the years, and to see them get recognized as the 2025 Acumatica Partner of the Year was a real highlight. They do business the right way and are exactly the type of people we want to partner with at Pine. We're looking forward to a long and successful partnership with NexTec." said Ramsey Sahyoun, Co-Founder and M&A Partner at Evergreen.

About NexTec Group

NexTec Group is one of North America's largest and most experienced technology consulting firms, specializing in industry-specific solutions for mid-sized organizations. For nearly 30 years, NexTec has been a trusted partner to businesses, delivering, implementing, and supporting the core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions they need to scale and grow.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit http://www.pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

