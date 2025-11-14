Evergreen's Pine Services Group Expands Sage Expertise with Strategic Acquisition of Acumen Information Systems

"We are delighted to join Pine and begin the next chapter of our journey," said Crompton, who now serves as CEO of Acumen Information Systems. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Acumen Information Systems to the Pine Services Group portfolio of best-in-class ERP value-added resellers," said Jana Schmidt, CEO of Pine Services Group. "Acumen expands our footprint within the Sage ecosystem and enhances our vertical expertise in hospitality and fleet management. Paul Crompton, Scott Halliday, and Nick Nabozny founded and built an exceptional business, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth as part of the Pine family."

Building Greater Success on the Market's Momentum

A recent study by Data Insights Market shows ERP adoption in the U.S. hospitality sector has increased by over 20% in the past year. This double-digit growth is driven by the industry's continued focus on efficiency, scalability, and digital transformation, further positioning Pine Services and Acumen to help even more organizations use technology and services to achieve meaningful, transformative gains.

With deep expertise in ERP, financial, and industry-specific solutions across various verticals, including hospitality, services, and fleet management, Acumen guides clients through the selection, implementation, integration, and ongoing support of software. A trusted software consulting and integration partner, Acumen helps growing businesses transform their approach to managing accounting, finance, and operations—which aligns with Pine's relentless focus on continuous improvement, enablement, and sustainable success.

"We are delighted to join Pine and begin the next chapter of our journey," said Crompton, who now serves as CEO of Acumen Information Systems. "Being part of the larger Pine community excites us all. From our initial contact through to closing, the Pine team has been phenomenal to work with. Pine has built a very special story, and we look forward to contributing to and enhancing that story in the years ahead."

To learn more about Acumen Information Systems, visit https://acumenfl.com/.

About Acumen Information Systems

Acumen Information Systems is a Sage Diamond partner committed to client-centric business transformation. Since 2008, Acumen has helped organizations across the United States, Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean drive efficiency and innovation with Sage ERP and related industry solutions.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visithttp://www.pineservicesgroup.com.

