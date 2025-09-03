Evergreen's Pine Services Group Welcomes Equation Technologies to Its ERP Portfolio

The award-winning Sage Partner brings a 25-year legacy of delivering top-notch client service

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, and its dedicated ERP vertical, Pine Services Group, announced the acquisition of Equation Technologies, a top-tier Sage partner with offices in the U.S. and Canada. Equation is known across the industry for its high-quality client service, trusted reputation, and numerous industry accolades, including Accounting Today's Top 100 VARs, Bob Scott's VAR Stars, and the Sage President's Circle Award.

Founded in 2001, Equation Technologies has built a 25-year legacy of delivering Sage 300, Sage Intacct, and related ERP solutions to mid-sized organizations across sectors, including distribution, financial services, nonprofit, education, healthcare, and professional services. Cloud ERP adoption continues to accelerate, with over 53% of organizations implementing these systems for cost efficiency and operational benefits. Within Pine's portfolio, Sage has emerged as a key software amongst our community of customers.

"Equation Technologies has built a reputation for delivering high-quality Sage implementations with precision and care. Their commitment to client success and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our values at Pine. We're excited to support the continued growth of their Sage Intacct practice and to help scale their impact across the market." Dustin Anderson, President of Pine Services Group.

"Evergreen's model is built on acquiring exceptional businesses and empowering them to keep doing what they do best. That's exactly what they're doing with Equation," said Erica Burles, President of Equation. "Our clients will continue working with the same team they've always trusted, and our commitment to delivering practical, thoughtful ERP solutions remains unchanged. I'm incredibly excited about what this next chapter means for the longevity of our business and the ongoing support we can offer our clients."

As with all companies in the Evergreen portfolio, Equation will continue to operate independently under its existing name and leadership but with access to Pine's resources and collaborative ecosystem of ERPs. Erica Burles, who has successfully led the company for over two decades, will remain President.

Pine Services Group is a portfolio of prominent managed services and software companies led by world-class leadership teams. Pine partners with its operating companies to achieve sustainable growth and create long-term value. With an intense market focus, Pine helps its businesses stay aligned with the evolving needs of customers and markets. As a community, Pine operating companies are better together—sharing insights and best practices to elevate performance across our companies. As part of the Evergreen Services Group family, Pine offers a permanent home for businesses that put people and customers at the heart of their mission. Learn more at www.pineservicesgroup.com.

With a diverse team of accomplished business and software professionals, Equation Technologies serves over 300 customers across the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom with the industry's best-performing ERP software, including Sage Intacct and Sage 300. For over 20 years, their main goal has been simple: have a clear understanding of clients' goals. The team believes the only way to sufficiently grasp that information is by listening first and offering valuable advice later. Equation also knows that one single approach is not right for all businesses and leverages the team's vast education and business experiences across industries to focus on clients' unique needs.

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

