EverHive Announces Expanded Partnership with SAP to Revolutionize Contingent Workforce Management

Leading the Future: EverHive and SAP Fieldglass Partner to Innovate Contingent Workforce Management as Nearly 50% of Workers Embrace Flexibility.
SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverHive Corporation, a global leader in contingent workforce solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with SAP into the SAP PartnerEdge Service track. With this expansion, EverHire aims to deliver enhanced value and innovation to businesses in need of contingent workforce management optimization by leveraging SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions.
EverHive is one of just a few partners who are able to both implement and administer SAP Fieldglass's Vendor Management System (VMS) solutions. EverHive clients choosing to utilize the system can rest assured that EverHive and its implementation team are well equipped to deliver value backed with its Service and Run authorizations for SAP Fieldglass solutions. This unique pairing of authorizations showcases EverHive's expertise around the suite's capabilities and how they can be customized to meet the myriad needs of their client's businesses or industries. This valuable combination of technology and hard-won insights will help customers to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive business growth.
"At EverHive, we are committed to giving our clients the tools and insights they need to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape," said Brandon Moreno, CEO of EverHive Corporation. "Our expanded SAP partnership and certification with SAP Fieldglass VMS solutions is a significant milestone in our mission to continuously deliver innovative contingent workforce solutions. Together, we can help organizations unlock the full potential of their contingent workforces and, ultimately, achieve their business objectives."
SAP Fieldglass's Vendor Management System (VMS) helps enable organizations to gain real-time visibility, control, and compliance across all aspects of contingent labor.
About EverHive Corporation
EverHive is a leading global firm specializing in contingent workforce solutions. We offer strategic advisory, VMS design and implementation, and MSP services, all tailored to drive innovation and ensure client satisfaction. With offices in the US, Ireland, and Singapore, and overseeing worker assignments in over 30 countries, EverHive is a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized by prestigious institutions such as Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, and HRO Today Baker's Dozen MSP Client Satisfaction for 3 consecutive years. Additionally, we are proud to be MBE-certified and have been honored with the "All Money Is Green" award for our dedication to supporting other minority-owned businesses. To learn more, visit everhive.com.
Media Contact
SOURCE EverHive Corporation
