EverHive Announces Expanded Partnership with SAP to Revolutionize Contingent Workforce Management

"At EverHive, we are committed to giving our clients the tools and insights they need to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape," said Brandon Moreno, CEO of EverHive Corporation. "Our expanded SAP partnership and certification with SAP Fieldglass VMS solutions is a significant milestone in our mission to continuously deliver innovative contingent workforce solutions. Together, we can help organizations unlock the full potential of their contingent workforces and, ultimately, achieve their business objectives."

SAP Fieldglass's Vendor Management System (VMS) helps enable organizations to gain real-time visibility, control, and compliance across all aspects of contingent labor.

About EverHive Corporation

EverHive is a leading global firm specializing in contingent workforce solutions. We offer strategic advisory, VMS design and implementation, and MSP services, all tailored to drive innovation and ensure client satisfaction. With offices in the US, Ireland, and Singapore, and overseeing worker assignments in over 30 countries, EverHive is a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized by prestigious institutions such as Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, and HRO Today Baker's Dozen MSP Client Satisfaction for 3 consecutive years. Additionally, we are proud to be MBE-certified and have been honored with the "All Money Is Green" award for our dedication to supporting other minority-owned businesses. To learn more, visit everhive.com.

