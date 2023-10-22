Everi to offer gift redemption services to its properties utilizing the market leading gifting technology of Gift & Go

Everi Holdings Inc. has confirmed today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with B2B gifting technology platform, Gift and Go.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. ("Everi"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, has confirmed today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with B2B gifting technology platform, Gift and Go. It is expected that the parties will work closely together over the coming years to offer gifting products into the portfolio of properties who utilize Everi systems, and kiosks. This agreement will allow properties which utilize Everi products to enhance their gifting programs and functionality through market leading technical developments expected to come to market shortly with Gift and Go.

The technology to be provided will allow a seamless gifting experience for patrons participating in a property's loyalty or reward program with the option to select a gift of their choice delivered directly by household logistics businesses. When deployed, Gift & Go enables players to conveniently participate in promotional gift programs and collect an array of goods that are fulfilled via retail partners in the USA, such as Amazon Business.

"There is an array of customers who can benefit from our agreement with Everi. We see this partnership as a very exciting juncture in our growth allowing a wider base of properties to shift to a modernized and successful method of player incentives and rewards, seeing cost savings across programs and a beneficial patron return rate. The proven Gift & Go platform helps casino operators maximize player retention and replace legacy processes with automation, personalization and convenience that players genuinely appreciate." – Joe Hall, Gift & Go Co-CEO.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. We are a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.

About Gift & Go

Gift & Go is the new gifting technology platform that plugs into the power of Amazon Business to help organizations quickly, cost effectively and easily win and retain more customers. Don't get stuck with the same, limited selection of physical rewards and large overheads. Plug into Amazon Business with Gift & Go's unique gifting solution and give customers the freedom to choose a reward or incentive they actually want. Learn more at giftandgo.com

Media Contact

