Everlane Uses Centric Market Intelligence to Validate Pricing and Launch New Categories

An apparel company with a sustainability focus selects Centric Market Intelligence for competitive pricing analysis and access to historical price data

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Everlane.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, Everlane makes apparel with a focus on sustainability and a philosophy of 'radical transparency'—letting the consumer know how much it costs to make an item and what the markup is, along with environmental information like CO2 emissions and where the garment is made.

In looking to introduce new products, Everlane was gathering information manually, doing web crawling and monitoring competitor websites and compiling information bit by bit. It wasn't efficient and also took time away from staff who could be doing more value-added work.

The desire to work smarter not harder sparked the search for a platform that would allow them to determine optimal prices based on publicly available information from the competitive market. Instead of dropping entire collections at one time, Everlane takes an item-by-item approach. Kelly Wang, Director of Merchandising at Everlane says, "We really look at when is the exact right time for this specific item to launch in our assortment—when consumers want it." Having information as to when certain pieces are being purchased throughout the year gives Everlane the confidence to pinpoint a date on which to release a product.

Besides getting comprehensive pricing and promotional information on the market for each category that Everlane is interested in, historical data gathering gives the power to go back and look for information that they need today. Another main benefit is time savings for team members, consensus on ease of use and price validation. Wang says, "We don't use Centric Market Intelligence to direct our strategy, but to validate it."

Read the full story to find out how Centric Market Intelligence keeps Everlane on top of the market to balance the offer and what Wang has to say about the vital role that the platform has come to play on their teams.

Read the full story.

request a demo

Everlane (http://www.everlane.com)

At Everlane, we want the right choice to be as easy as putting on a great T-shirt. That's why we partner with the best, ethical factories around the world. Source only the finest materials. And share those stories with you—down to the true cost of every product we make. It's a new way of doing things. We call it Radical Transparency.

We spend months finding the best factories around the world—the same ones that produce your favorite designer labels. We visit them often and build strong personal relationships with the owners. Each factory is given a compliance audit to evaluate factors like fair wages, reasonable hours, and environment. Our goal? A score of 90 or above for every factory.

At Everlane, we want you to wear our pieces for years, even decades, to come. That's why we source the finest materials and factories for our timeless products— like our Grade-A cashmere sweaters, Italian shoes, and Peruvian Pima tees.

Our prices are radically transparent. We believe our customers have a right to know how much their clothes cost to make. We reveal the true costs behind all of our products—from materials to labor to transportation—then offer them to you, minus the traditional retail markup.

Media Contact

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software