Everlit Partners with Newspack and Automattic to Revolutionize AI Audio in Newsrooms

Key Features of the Partnership:

Automated Audio Generation: Everlit's AI technology works to instantly convert written articles into human-grade audio all without leaving a known workflow. This allows publishers a way to repurpose their existing content and reach a fast-growing audience: those who prefer listening rather than reading.

Seamless Integration with Newspack: News organizations using the Newspack platform will benefit from a streamlined workflow, where audio content can be created and published with minimal effort. This integration ensures that high-quality audio is always available alongside traditional text-based news.

Enhanced User Experience: By leveraging Automattic's expertise in user experience and digital engagement, the partnership delivers an audio news experience unlike any other. Core features like cloned Author's Voices, multi-language/multi-dialect support, background sounds and Emmy-award winning music help cater to all audiences.

Scalable Solutions for Publishers: The combined technologies offer a scalable and no-code solution that can be adopted by newsrooms of all sizes. Whether it's a small local paper or a large international media organization, the partnership provides the tools needed to produce consistent and engaging audio content.

Opportunities for Monetization: The partnership also delivers opportunities for sponsored players, programmatic and direct ad opportunities for articles, and opportunities for audio discovery and referral.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Newspack and Automattic to bring our AI audio technology to newsrooms," said Evan McGee, CEO of Everlit. "This collaboration emphasizes our core belief - that thoughtful partnership with publishers and writers is the best path to meaningful audience engagement."

"We wanted to partner with a company that would allow our publishers to take advantage of audio in a meaningful way," recalls Newspack Head of Product, Katie Rethman. As the publishing industry shifts toward more audio-centric content consumption, we want to provide our publishers the tools they need to meet audience expectations.

About Everlit

Everlit is an emerging company pioneering AI-driven media solutions, dedicated to transforming the way audio and audiovisual content is created, distributed, and consumed. With its innovative AI technology stack and a commitment to partnership, Everlit helps media organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Newspack

Newspack is a project of WordPress.com, with support from the Google News Initiative, the Knight Foundation, and The Lenfest Institute. It is a publishing and monetization platform built for independent publishers that is designed to keep them on the leading edge of editorial technology, help them develop a loyal audience, and build long-term financial sustainability. The platform includes powerful tools and integrations that enable newsrooms to focus on high-quality journalism and audience growth.

About Automattic

At Automattic, our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, Tumblr, Beeper, and WordPress VIP, we help support customers through web hosting, e-commerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with more than 1,900 employees working from 93 countries speaking 117 different languages. We believe in open source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Evan McGee

CEO

Everlit

380-383-7548

[email protected]

everlit.audio

Stephanie Lottridge

Editor

Newspack

[email protected]

newspack.com

