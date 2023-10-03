Evermark Boosts Global Presence with New Facilities in U.S. and Malaysia

"Our employees are our owners, and this growth is a testament to their hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading service to every customer we serve," said George Liu, Evermark's CEO. He adds, "This isn't just about bigger spaces. It's about doing more for our customers..." Tweet this

This growth is all about making things better for customers. The expanded footprint means Evermark can get products—from stair parts to doors, jambs, and hardware—out the door and in customer's hands faster.

"Our employees are our owners, and this growth is a testament to their hard work and commitment to providing industry-leading service to every customer we serve," said George Liu, Evermark's CEO. He adds, "This isn't just about bigger spaces. It's about doing more for our customers, making sure they get what they need when they need it. Our Evermark Partner and Evermark Home customers will see the benefits straight away."

This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Evermark and the company's customers. Evermark invites you to explore the array of products and opportunities offered by visiting https://evermark-lnl.com.

About Evermark

Evermark is a leading manufacturer of stair parts, doors, door frames, jambs, hinges, and hardware, serving both the Evermark Partner and Evermark Home channels. With a commitment to "building infinite possibilities," Evermark provides the utmost in quality, innovation, and service.

Media Contact

Kim Brooks, EVERMARK, 1 678-455-5188, [email protected], HTTPS://EVERMARK-LNL.COM

Twitter

SOURCE Evermark