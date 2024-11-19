EverSmith Brands Reaches Milestone with 500th Franchise Territory Awarded

"The term 'smith' signifies a maker, often associated with craftsmanship and skill. At EverSmith Brands, we are makers—building profitable brands and fostering satisfied franchisees through innovation, excellence, and unwavering support." - Ken Hutcheson, CEO of EverSmith Brands Post this

"Achieving 500 territories is a reflection of the strength and resilience of our brands and the dedication of our franchisees," said Ken Hutcheson, CEO of EverSmith Brands. "We are committed to responsible, profitable growth by delivering essential services and equipping our franchisees with the tools and support they need to thrive. This milestone is just the beginning as we continue to expand our footprint and impact."

EverSmith Brands' diverse portfolio includes industry-leading names, each providing exceptional services with a strong reputation in their respective markets:

Kitchen Guard: Specializing in kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire protection services, Kitchen Guard Services ensures commercial kitchens operate safely and efficiently.

U.S. Lawns: The largest commercial landscaping franchise in the U.S., offering comprehensive grounds care and landscaping services.

Millicare: A trusted provider of commercial floor cleaning and maintenance, helping businesses maintain clean and safe environments.

Clintar: A leading provider of commercial landscaping and snow removal services in Canada , Clintar ensures that properties are well-maintained year-round.

, Clintar ensures that properties are well-maintained year-round. Prism Specialties: Offering expert restoration services in art, electronics, documents, and specialty contents for commercial and residential clients.

Ken Hutcheson reflected on the company's mission: "The term 'smith' signifies a maker, often associated with craftsmanship and skill. At EverSmith Brands, we are makers—building profitable brands and fostering satisfied franchisees through innovation, excellence, and unwavering support."

EverSmith Brands' achievement of 500 territories is a significant step in its journey to become the premier provider of essential services across North America.

About EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands is a leading multi-brand franchisor in the commercial facilities sector. With a diverse portfolio that includes Kitchen Guard, U.S. Lawns, Prism Specialties, Millicare, and Clintar, EverSmith Brands is dedicated to delivering exceptional serviceand supporting franchisees to achieve success. Learn more at www.EverSmithBrands.com.

Media Contact

B. Quick Chadwick, Sr. Director, Marketing

[email protected]

678.637.5552

Media Contact

B. Quick Chadwick, EverSmith Brands, 1 678.637.5552, [email protected], www.eversmithbrands.com

SOURCE EverSmith Brands; EverSmith Brands