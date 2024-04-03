EverThrive Financial Group® Named as Top DC Advisor Team by the National Association of Plan Advisors for 2024

EverThrive Financial Group® is thrilled to announce that it has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) 2024 list of the nation's Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with Assets under Advisement of $100 million. EverThrive Financial Group® has been featured since the inaugural list was published in 2017.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverThrive Financial Group®, a financial advisory services firm in Birmingham, Alabama, is thrilled to announce that it has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) 2024 list of the nation's Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with Assets under Advisement of $100 million. EverThrive Financial Group® has been featured since the inaugural list was published in 2017.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists represent the best of what the retirement plan industry has to offer, setting the bar higher for financial professionals and plan advisors specifically," said John Sullivan, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "The NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams are ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement and highlight the positive impact they're making on the nation's private retirement system."

"Our team is honored to be recognized for the significant impact our work has on America's workforce," remarked Valerie Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of EverThrive Financial Group®. "Guiding individuals towards financial security and empowering them to retire with confidence is not just a responsibility; it's a privilege that drives our team each day. We are grateful to work with compassionate employers who strive to set their people up for retirement success."

This year's list features a record number of teams (452)—which oversees nearly $2 trillion in defined contribution plan assets belonging to more than 47,000 plans covering nearly 21 million participants. Sullivan added, "As the nation's voice for retirement plan advisors, we are once again pleased to highlight the contributions and commitment of these teams."

The list of NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams, which will be published in the Spring issue of NAPA Net, the Magazine, is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/napa-top-dc-advisor-teams-2024.

About EverThrive Financial Group®

EverThrive Financial Group® has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2007. The firm prides itself on offering clients independent, customized service solutions including full-service investment management, financial planning advice, and 401(k) services. For more information, please visit www.everthrivefinancial.com.

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

2024 NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, created by NAPA. Presented in March 2024 for the previous year. All NAPA members with over $100 million in defined contribution assets under advisement made the list. 452 Advisors were recognized. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Click here for most recent award information.

