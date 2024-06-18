Evertis, Sustainability-focused PET Film Producer, Launches Evercare Brand for the Healthcare Packaging Market

"As innovators and thought leaders in polyester-based materials, we are now positioned to help healthcare companies meet their sustainability packaging goals, now and into the future." - Gonzalo Lopez-Oleaga, Evertis Europe Deputy CEO Post this

Evercare PET and PETG drop-in solutions offer performance and sustainability advantages when compared to other materials. Their films facilitate the thermoforming process, provide improved mechanical and optical properties, and have a better resistance to sterilization. Manufactured in strict compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and supporting regulatory compliance needs, Evercare films are offered with declarations, such as ISO10993, USP661.1, ISO11607, as well as change notification.

Gonzalo Lopez-Oleaga, Evertis Europe Deputy CEO, said: “This is another key milestone in the journey of our Group of businesses. As innovators and thought leaders in polyester-based materials, we are now positioned to help healthcare companies meet their sustainability packaging goals, now and into the future. Behind Evercare, we have made large investments operationally, in technology and, most importantly, GMP manufacturing supported by full certifications to service this market.”

Similar to other industries, the healthcare packaging industry faces the challenges of improving sustainability. This is why the Evercare product range not only offers "plug and play" recyclable PET-based solutions, but also two other sustainable options: bio-based and chemically recycled materials with up to 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. All of these options take advantage of vertical integration with Selenis, meeting the same quality and regulatory standards and representing a great opportunity to lower carbon footprint.

Casimiro Sacchetti, CSO Evertis Americas, said: “Evercare is an exciting and unique offering for the healthcare market. It’s the coming together of experience, deep technical knowledge underpinned by a truly integrated, vertical operational set-up from resin production to extrusion of medical-grade films. With the innovative Evercare film range, we are actively supporting the move of our medical and pharmaceutical customers towards safe and ecofriendly packaging solutions.”

About Evercare™

Evercare™ provides the healthcare industry with an extensive portfolio of specialty and innovative medical-grade films designed to provide superior performance and support regulatory compliance. Our innovative polyester (PET and PETG) based solutions offer performance and sustainability advantages when compared to other materials. Evercare™ films facilitate the thermoforming process, provide improved mechanical and optical properties, and have a better resistance to sterilization. Additionally, our Evercare™ films can incorporate advanced chemical recycled content to help you meet your sustainability goals without sacrificing quality and regulatory. Our films are manufactured in strict compliance with GMP standards, with a track record of 65+ years developing polyester films for regulated applications. To support your regulatory compliance needs, Evercare™ films are offered with declarations such as ISO10993, USP661.1, ISO11607, as well as change notification. For more information visit http://www.evertis-evercare.com or follow Evercare on LinkedIn.

About Evertis

Evertis produces barrier films for food packaging, and other packaging applications. With a wide variety of tailor-made solutions in their portfolio, Evertis focuses on supplying films that ensure product safety whilst closing the loop. Evertis envisions a future with increased utilization of recycled content in their films, greater recyclability of their products and the lowest feasible carbon footprint. Being a global business, with manufacturing sites in Portugal, Brazil, Italy and Mexico, Evertis is devoted to playing a role in society’s collective response to the global plastic waste challenge, through recycling education programs as well as jointly working across the value chain to create tangible solutions. Their mission is to develop future-fit packaging that meets the highest expectations of clients and end consumers in terms of food safety, functionality and circularity. To discover more, please visit our website at http://www.evertis.com.

About Selenis

Selenis, global supplier of high quality and innovative specialty polyester solutions for diverse applications, is a subsidiary of the IMG Group, a multinational with more than sixty years of experience in the industry. Selenis focuses on developing products with high recyclability and recycled content. Their progress in molecular recycling turns waste into the building blocks of their specialty resins. For more information visit http://www.selenis.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Evertis