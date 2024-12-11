EverTrue Welcomes Adam Blake as Chief Executive Officer

"I am honored to lead the company into its next phase of growth, working to build on its strong foundation and deliver even greater value to our customers." - Adam Blake, CEO, EverTrue Post this

"EverTrue's mission, customer community, and talented team are truly inspiring," said Adam Blake. "I am honored to lead the company into its next phase of growth, working to build on its strong foundation and deliver even greater value to our customers. Together, we will deepen EverTrue's impact by staying focused on our customers' needs, empowering our team, and driving continuous improvement."

As part of this transition, EverTrue's founder, Brent Grinna, will step into the role of President and Chief Growth Officer. In this capacity, Brent will focus on strengthening the connection between EverTrue and its customers, ensuring their feedback and needs shape the company's development, while also amplifying the brand and expanding enterprise partnerships.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Adam to EverTrue," said Brent Grinna. "His experience in scaling companies and his focus on operational excellence make him the right leader for this next chapter. I'm excited to support Adam and the entire team as we continue to deliver unmatched value to the industry."

In the coming months, Adam will prioritize engaging with EverTrue's customers to gain deeper insights into their needs and to shape the company's strategic initiatives. As part of this effort, Adam will host a live Customer Town Hall Webinar on December 18, where he will share his vision for EverTrue's future and participate in a live Q&A session.

For more information about the Customer Town Hall or to register, visit http://www.evertrue.com/resources/meet-evertrues-new-ceo/

For additional details about EverTrue and its solutions, visit http://www.evertrue.com

Media Contact

Madeline Turner, EverTrue, 901-596-6577, [email protected], https://www.evertrue.com/

SOURCE EverTrue