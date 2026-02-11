Evertune Announces AI Retargeting Through New Partnerships with Index Exchange and The Trade Desk

"We're connecting the dots between AI visibility intelligence and media activation," said Brian Stempeck, CEO of Evertune. "Through Evertune, marketers know which publishers are cited in AI answers. Now, they can retarget AI users by running programmatic ad campaigns on those exact sources." Post this

Why AI Retargeting Matters

After receiving AI recommendations, 12% of users click through to cited sources to verify information and compare options (Gener8, a global panel of fully consented, real-user GenAI interactions and browsing journeys). AI retargeting puts brands in front of users when they land on publishers that influence AI responses, reaching potential buyers at a crucial moment in the customer journey.

"We're connecting the dots between AI visibility intelligence and media activation," said Brian Stempeck, CEO of Evertune. "Through Evertune, marketers know which publishers are shaping AI recommendations in their category. With Partner Connect, they can turn that intelligence into action by running programmatic ad campaigns on those exact sources."

Index Exchange, one of the largest independent supply-side platforms, and The Trade Desk, the largest independent demand-side platform, both provide marketers with access to premium publisher inventory at scale. Many of the publishers that AI models cite most frequently make their ad inventory available through these platforms.

"As AI changes how people discover and evaluate products, the role of premium publishers becomes even more critical," said Marybeth McGaugh, Chief Customer Officer at Index Exchange. "Our collaboration with Evertune ensures that marketers can activate on high‑quality inventory across Index Exchange with the transparency, trust, and scale they expect."

This announcement builds on Evertune's December 2025 launch of Partner Connect with impact.com and PartnerStack for affiliate marketing. The company plans to announce additional distribution partnerships in the coming months.

About Evertune

Evertune is the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI marketing platform that helps leading enterprise brands improve visibility in AI search by analyzing responses at scale and delivering actionable insights. With data-driven content creation and distribution strategies to increase AI discoverability, Evertune's platform is purpose-built for AI search as a marketing channel. Founded by early team members of The Trade Desk and headquartered in New York City, Evertune has raised $20M in funding from leading adtech and martech investors. www.evertune.ai

