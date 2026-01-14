Evertune Launches Shopping Intelligence to Track Brand Visibility in AI-Powered Product Recommendations

"Shopping Intelligence doesn't just show brands where they stand, it tells them exactly what to do about it. Which products to promote, which content gaps to fill, which retail partnerships to strengthen," said Brian Stempeck, CEO of Evertune. "That's what makes this intelligence actionable." Post this

NEW YORK, January 14, 2026 — Evertune, the leader in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced Shopping Intelligence, a new capability that tracks how AI models recommend products and translates raw data into actionable optimization strategies. As ChatGPT increasingly surfaces product recommendations with direct purchase links, Shopping Intelligence gives brands the metrics and context needed to compete in this emerging discovery channel that bypasses traditional search entirely.

When users ask ChatGPT product questions like "what's the best espresso machine under $200," ChatGPT displays product cards with prices, reviews, and purchase links—showing three to five products rather than ten blue links. Shopping Intelligence captures these AI-powered shopping experiences to show brands when their products appear, how visible they are compared to competitors, and which retail partners drive the most AI discovery.

"Shopping recommendations in ChatGPT represent a fundamentally new channel where consumers never see traditional search results — they see a curated set of products with a clear path to purchase," said Brian Stempeck, CEO of Evertune. "Shopping Intelligence doesn't just show brands where they stand, it tells them exactly what to do about it. Which products to promote, which content gaps to fill, which retail partnerships to strengthen. That's what makes this intelligence actionable."

From Data to Action

Shopping Intelligence helps brands answer four strategic questions and act on the answers:

How often does AI consider consumers ready to buy in your category? Track Shopping Trigger Rate to benchmark your category's purchase intent and identify opportunity size.

When AI shows shopping options, do your products appear? Monitor Shopping Visibility to measure competitive performance and prove optimization impact over time.

Which retail partners give you the most AI visibility? Identify which partnerships drive discovery and where distribution gaps exist.

How does your pricing compare to competitors, according to AI? See the price ranges and averages AI displays for your products versus competitors, revealing pricing perception gaps and retailer inconsistencies.

Beyond metrics, Shopping Intelligence reveals the "why" behind AI recommendations. When ChatGPT recommends bluetooth headphones for battery life but never for sound quality, brands know exactly where their messaging needs strengthening. When a major retail partner is missing from recommendations, brands can investigate and fix it. When certain topics consistently trigger shopping experiences, brands can align their content strategy accordingly.

Product and Retailer Intelligence That Drives Decisions

Shopping Intelligence provides detailed analysis of every product ChatGPT recommends, including visibility scores, pricing data, and review ratings. The Product Analysis shows which specific products AI favors, which topics trigger recommendations, and which retail partners feature each product—giving brands a complete view of their AI shopping presence and competitive pricing landscape.

The Retailer Analysis reveals which retail partners appear most frequently in shopping recommendations, helping brands prioritize partnerships and optimize product information where it matters most for AI visibility.

All data is exportable and filterable by product, retailer, AI model, topic, or specific prompt, enabling brands to identify patterns and take targeted action.

Shopping Intelligence is available now within the Evertune platform. The feature currently tracks ChatGPT, with support for additional AI models planned as they introduce shopping functionality.

About Evertune

‍Evertune is the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) & AI marketing platform that helps brands improve visibility in AI search. Evertune gives marketers statistically significant brand monitoring and competitive intelligence, combined with data-driven content creation tools and distribution partnerships to increase AI discoverability. Evertune's platform is purpose-built for AI search as a marketing channel. Founded in 2024 in New York City by early team members of The Trade Desk, Evertune has raised $20M in funding from leading adtech and martech investors.

