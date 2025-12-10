Evertune Launches Topic Relevance and Brand Relevance: New Metrics Reveal Which Content Sources Actually Influence AI's Brand Perceptions

"We've now eliminated the guesswork by revealing which sources shape AI's understanding of your brand and category, and where your biggest untapped opportunities lie to influence AI's perception of your brand," said Ed Chater, COO at Evertune. Post this

As AI models increasingly shape consumer decisions by synthesizing information from hundreds of sources, brands struggle to prioritize their content strategy investments. Traditional citation tracking focuses on source frequency: counting how often sources appear in AI responses. But AI models are more nuanced and require a different method to identify influential sources. AI models first synthesize information from multiple sources to form their response through a process called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), then select which sources to cite next to an answer. The sources that appear most frequently in citations aren't necessarily the ones that shaped the answer.

"Without prioritization, marketers are left guessing which partnerships matter, where to invest, and which placements drive real AI visibility," said Ed Chater, COO at Evertune. "We've now eliminated the guesswork by revealing which sources shape AI's understanding of your brand and category, and where your biggest untapped opportunities lie to influence AI's perception of your brand."

In a recent Evertune analysis of "best designed luxury SUVs":

The most frequently cited source ranked only 33rd in actual influence on AI responses

The 48th most-cited source was the #1 most influential in shaping AI responses

Topic Relevance and Brand Relevance prevents marketers from chasing high-mention sources while missing the content that actually drives AI perception.

The Solution

With this new release, Evertune goes beyond citation tracking to identify the most influential sources on AI models. By analyzing how frequently the category, topic, and brand appear within a source's content, and the brand sentiment, Evertune provides three key metrics:

Topic Relevance measures how much a source influences AI's understanding of a category and topic. For example, how influential is the source on AI's understanding of comfortable luxury SUVs?

Brand Sentiment measures whether the source portrays a brand in a positive, neutral, or negative way.

Brand Relevance measures how much a source influences AI's understanding of a brand within that category and topic, weighted by Brand Sentiment. For example, how influential is the source on AI's understanding of Porsche as a comfortable luxury SUV?

Together, these metrics answer three critical questions:

Which sources shape AI's understanding of my category?

Which sources already associate my brand with key benefits?

Where are my biggest untapped opportunities?

Actionable Insights

From these insights, Evertune organizes sources into two strategic categories that drive immediate action:

Strength URLs: Influential sources that speak positively about your brand. Double down where you're winning.

Opportunity URLs: Influential sources that don't mention your brand. Your highest-ROI targets for partnerships.

The result: A clear, data-driven roadmap for where to focus your content strategy.

The addition of Topic Relevance and Brand Relevance to Evertune's AI marketing platform empowers brands with clear action steps to improve their discoverability in AI search. Book a demo to explore how Evertune can help you prioritize your partnerships and content placement to optimize AI visibility.

About Evertune

‍‍Evertune is the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) & AI marketing platform that helps brands improve visibility in AI search. Evertune analyzes over 1 million AI responses monthly per brand across all major LLMs to give marketers statistically significant brand monitoring and competitive intelligence. With data-driven content creation and distribution strategies to increase AI discoverability, Evertune's platform is purpose-built for AI search as a marketing channel. Founded in 2024 in New York City by early team members of The Trade Desk, Evertune has raised $19M in funding from leading adtech and martech investors. For more information, visit evertune.ai.

