"This guide gives marketing leaders the foundation to understand how AI engines choose which brands to surface, and the practical steps to become one of them, said Jaclyn Ranere, CMO of Evertune. Post this

"Enterprise brands that want to improve their performance in generative AI outputs need a clear strategy — not just for GEO, but for answer engine optimization and AI visibility broadly," said Jaclyn Ranere, CMO of Evertune. "This guide gives marketing leaders the foundation to understand how AI engines choose which brands to surface, and the practical steps to become one of them. The brands that establish authority in AI search now will be extraordinarily difficult to displace later."

What the Guide Covers

Structured around seven practical steps, the guide walks enterprise marketers through a concrete process for improving AI search visibility and discoverability. It covers how to make content AI-readable, how to add the kind of quotable, fact-dense information that generative AI engines choose to cite, and how to signal content freshness to AI systems using RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) — which prioritize recently updated content for fast-moving topics.

The guide dedicates significant attention to answer engine optimization, explaining how brands can improve their presence in AI assistants that synthesize direct answers rather than surfacing links. It introduces seven categories of content gaps that cost brands citations — definition gaps, comparison gaps, process gaps, context gaps, depth gaps, recency gaps, and intent gaps — and provides methodologies for finding and closing them before competitors do.

On measurement, the guide is direct: traditional SEO metrics don't capture AI visibility. It outlines the metrics that matter in GEO — brand mention rate, citation frequency, competitor comparison, and topic coverage — and details both free manual testing methods and platform-based approaches for tracking AI performance at scale. It also addresses the relationship between GEO and SEO directly: the two disciplines are complementary, and the brands best positioned for AI-driven discovery are those running both in parallel.

Recently cited by The New York Times in a discussion of how AI chatbots have become a new kind of influence engine, Evertune is purpose-built for enterprise brands that treat AI search as a measurable marketing channel.

About Evertune

Evertune is the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization platform that helps enterprise brands improve visibility in AI search. Evertune gives marketers statistically significant brand monitoring and competitive intelligence across leading AI platforms — including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Microsoft Copilot — combined with data-driven content creation tools and distribution partnerships to increase AI discoverability. Evertune's platform is purpose-built for AI search as a marketing channel. Trusted by enterprise brands including athenahealth, WPP, Miro, and Canada Goose. Founded in 2024 in New York City by early team members of The Trade Desk, Evertune has raised $20M in funding from leading adtech and martech investors. Learn more at www.evertune.ai

Media Contact

Jaclyn Ranere, Evertune, 1 617-684-5518, [email protected], www.evertune.ai

SOURCE Evertune