Everviolet and MISSION Introduce the Cool Essential Collection: A Fusion of Softness and Advanced Cooling Technology for Women's Comfort

Everviolet x MISSION launch cooling intimates for all stages of womanhood.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everviolet, the wellness-focused intimates brand, and MISSION, a leader in wearable cooling technology, are proud to announce the launch of the Cool Essential Collection. This innovative, four-piece, limited edition capsule combines Everviolet's signature softness with MISSION's advanced cooling technology to deliver comfort, support, and relief for women in everyday life - from postpartum and menopause to daily stress and seasonal heat. Heat health begins with the bottom layer & up.

Designed to empower women with comfort in every moment, the Cool Essential Collection features:

Available in Mauve and Black, the collection offers inclusive sizing (S–2X for intimates; XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL for the robe) and is available on MISSION.com and Everviolet.com starting June 23, 2025.

At the heart of the collaboration is MISSION's proprietary hydro-active cooling technology—a chemical-free, sustainable innovation activated by moisture and airflow. This allows the fabric to pull moisture away from the skin even during intense heat or activities and dries rapidly for continuous comfort.

Unlike traditional cooling fabrics, MISSION's solution avoids synthetic gels or phase change materials, offering quick-dry, breathable, sweat-wicking relief with antimicrobial odor control and no added skin irritation.

High-resolution images and product samples available upon request. For media inquiries, interviews, or exclusive story angles, please contact: Sam Gauchier | [email protected]

About Everviolet:

Everviolet is a beautiful lingerie and loungewear collection thoughtfully designed to support the evolving needs of women's bodies through every stage of life — from puberty and pregnancy to menopause and beyond. Born from a deeply personal journey, founder Keira Kotler was inspired to create Everviolet after facing firsthand the emotional and physical challenges of trying to find well-fitting, comfortable, and pretty undergarments following breast cancer surgery. After trying over 200 bras and speaking to other women, she realized there was a broader need for intimate wear that truly fits, feels good, and honors changing bodies.

Everviolet's mission is to help women feel confident, comfortable, and beautiful in their own skin. Whether recovering from a health event, navigating hormonal shifts, or simply adapting to the natural changes of life, Everviolet offers a nurturing wardrobe designed for comfort, function, and grace. Each piece is wire-free and crafted from eco-conscious fabrics in soothing hues that promote wellness and self-love. Ethically made in Los Angeles and Mexico, Everviolet is committed to sustainability, transparency, and the emotional empowerment of women in every phase of life.

For more information about Everviolet, visit everviolet.com and follow us @everviolet on Instagram.

About MISSION

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes, including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade, and Drew Brees, MISSION is a leader in head-to-toe cooling and heat-relief product innovations designed to improve safety and performance for anyone who works, plays, or lives in the heat. With a strong commitment to addressing heat-related risks, MISSION has established its Heat Health™ & Safety division, focused on providing comprehensive solutions that enhance employee safety in high-temperature environments.

MISSION's goals extend beyond comfort; the company aims to revolutionize health, wellness, productivity, and performance in the face of heat challenges. To achieve this, MISSION collaborates with esteemed organizations, including UCONN's Korey Stringer Institute and the Heat Safety Performance Coalition, to set and promote heat safety standards across various industries. MISSION's innovative products are available in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide and online, reinforcing its position as a leader in the market with patented and proprietary technologies that prioritize the well-being of individuals in heat-exposed occupations.

For more information about MISSION and its latest innovations, visit MISSION.com and follow us @MISSION on Instagram.

Media Contact

Samantha Gauchier, Michele Marie PR, 1 3474379832, [email protected], Michele Marie PR

