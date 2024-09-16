Every Day Is A Payday: Netchex Enables Clients to Offer Employees Control Over Their Finances With Instant Access to Earned Wages

By introducing Earned Wage Access, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by hourly employees and deliver a competitive edge to our clients. Post this

Netchex's deeply integrated EWA solution takes the stress out of offering Earned Wage Access for an employer. The solution is free for employers, requires zero setup, maintains compliance, and offers free ACH transfer options to employees with no-strings attached. Employers that offer Earned Wage Access see many benefits:

Boost Job Applications: Offering EWA provides a competitive advantage in attracting job seekers who prioritize financial stability and on-demand pay.

One of Netchex's clients in the hospitality industry shared their experience: "The Earned Wage Access feature has been a game-changer for our frontline employees. They appreciate the flexibility it provides, and we've seen a noticeable increase in job applications after we started providing EWA."

"We understand that financial stress can have a significant impact on employees' productivity," said Agrawal. "By introducing Earned Wage Access in partnership with Rain, we aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by hourly employees and deliver a competitive edge to our clients."

To learn more about Netchex's Earned Wage Access feature and how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://netchex.com/earned-wage-access.

