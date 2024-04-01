Every Hotel Stay Plants Trees in San Luis Obispo, California

An innovative, responsible tourism model launches with Visit San Luis Obispo & Kind Traveler to amplify tree planting efforts and help the city meet its carbon neutrality goal by 2035

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we head into Earth Month with summer travel around the corner, Visit San Luis Obispo is partnering with Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program to offer new inspiration for eco-friendly travel on California's Central Coast. Affectionately referred to as SLO, San Luis Obispo's Keys for Trees program means every guest staying overnight in any of its 42 hotels will contribute to the planting of new trees in the city, bettering the place with each visit. SLO's partnership with Kind Traveler provides live impact reports and communication tools, making it fun and easy for visitors to see how their travel creates a positive impact and other ways to travel sustainably.

The City of San Luis Obispo has a goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2035, making it the ideal place to visit for travelers looking to prioritize sustainability and give back to the planet. The Keys for Trees initiative supports SLO's goal of planting 10,000 new trees, which is one part of the City's Climate Action Plan. The City has implemented numerous ongoing efforts to use greener energy, encourage alternative means of transportation, and prioritize legislation that prioritizes sustainability, including banning single-use plastics and investing in electric buses. By cutting local climate pollution and adapting to local climate impacts, SLO is doing its part to slow global warming, provide habitat for wildlife, keep its buildings and streets cool, and preserve the quality of life in San Luis Obispo for decades and generations to come.

Travelers are increasingly interested in trips that improve the communities they visit. According to Kind Traveler's 2022 Impact Tourism Report, 97% of travelers want their travel dollars to positively impact the communities they visit, and 75% agree traveling sustainably enhances their vacation experience. Despite this, half of travelers say they don't know how to start. This new partnership makes it easier for anyone wanting to make a positive impact on the environment, knowing that just staying in SLO will better the community and planet.

"San Luis Obispo prides itself on being a longtime trailblazer of sustainability efforts," said Molly Cano, Economic Development & Tourism Manager for the City of SLO. "We were the first city in the U.S. to ban indoor smoking, we're home to the first solar-powered movie theater, and we have no drive-thrus. Partnering with Kind Traveler to help share Keys for Trees and our big dreams of making a small difference for the planet is a natural and exciting step for us."

Keys for Trees was created to support the City's Climate Action Plan, wherein the San Luis Obispo Tourism Business Improvement District dedicates one percent of its annual revenue to help plant 10,000 trees throughout the community in partnership with a local tree-planting nonprofit ECOSLO. A leader in sustainability, San Luis Obispo was the first U.S. destination to launch this type of initiative funded by local hotels. SLO hopes to inspire other destinations to consider this model that makes it easy for guests to help preserve the destinations they visit and love.

Artisanal-made wood plaques are now at the front desk of every hotel in SLO with a QR code that links to a live impact report, providing visitors with details about the Keys for Trees program and inviting them to celebrate the fact that their stay has made a positive difference. The impact report features an educational travel guide, making it easy for guests to have fun in SLO while maximizing their positive impact. The enhanced layer of communication, education, and third-party validation creates transparency around the funds raised from every guest stay and invites the visitor on a mutual journey toward SLO's carbon neutrality.

"While giving back to local charities connected to destination wellbeing helps create a sustainable future, studies share that it's also related to higher levels of trip satisfaction for visitors," stated Jessica Blotter, CEO & Co-Founder of Kind Traveler. "Kind Traveler is thrilled to launch a revolutionary, responsible tourism model with Visit San Luis Obispo while helping to make future visits to SLO more purposeful, meaningful, and memorable."

Since Keys for Trees launched in 2021, more than $50,000 has been donated to EcoSLO, resulting in dozens of trees planted throughout SLO. To start planning your San Luis Obispo vacation on California's Central Coast to #LiveTheSLOLife and #TravelKindly, visit: www.kindtraveler.com/content/visit-san-luis-obispo-every-stay-give-back

Visit San Luis Obispo

ABOUT KIND TRAVELER

Kind Traveler is an internationally awarded, responsible travel platform empowering travelers to positively impact local communities with a portfolio of 350+ hotel, destination, and charity partners in 25 countries to advance the U.N. Global Goals. As a women-and-veteran-owned pioneer in sustainable & regenerative tourism since 2016, Kind Traveler was the first to empower travelers to positively impact the communities they visit by giving back to local charities through its signature Give + Get hotel booking platform. With the 2023 launch of its Every Stay Gives Back community impact program, Kind Traveler takes its mission further by ensuring every guest stay funds local charities with participating hotel and destination partners – regardless of where the booking originates. 100% of the funds raised are donated to participating charities. As a Blue Startups portfolio company, Kind Traveler has been recognized with global awards from Fast Company, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Lufthansa Innovation Hub and UNWTO. Explore the positive impact you can make on your next vacation on KindTraveler.com.

ABOUT VISIT SAN LUIS OBISPO

Visit San Luis Obispo is the tourism bureau for the city of San Luis Obispo, a small-town California community nestled in the heart of the Central Coast. The fresh and welcoming city is both historic and progressive with a kind, connected and wholehearted spirit, featuring the best that the state has to offer (without the traffic and rush of neighboring cities). The charming shops, restaurants, bars, hotels, creative vibe, outdoor lifestyle and easy pace make the SLO Life a way of life for locals and visitors alike. It's a great homebase away from home.

Visit San Luis Obispo's goal is to grow tourism in this amazing destination by not just putting heads in beds, but by putting hearts in beds–people who love and connect with our community. It's part of us balancing business and sustainability as we passionately partner with the city to help reach the goal of carbon neutrality by 2035.

After all, we want people around California and the world to pay us a visit, understand what a special destination San Luis Obispo is and live the SLO Life for years to come.

